Washington can complete the current mouthwash in 30 seconds. Researchers at Cardiff University claim that some mouthwashes contain a particular element from which evidence has been found to fight the virus. Professor Thomas Thomas of the university led this research which found that mouthwash containing cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) can fight the virus. Study Needed Now The report from the nearly 12-week trial has yet to be peer-reviewed, but another study done a week earlier gave a boost to the fact that the viral corona virus with a CPC-based mouthwash The load is low. Clinical trials should be done after these initial results, to see if the over-the-counter mouthwash also has the power to eradicate the benign virus inside the saliva. Dr Thomas said: “Mouthwashes in the lab are effective at removing the virus, we need to see if they work on patients.” He said the study will not get answers to questions related to transmission, but it will be seen how long the effect will last. How to work The outer surface of SARS-CoV-2 is a lipid membrane. At the same time, the ethanol present in mouthwashes can break down this surface in other viruses. Mouthwash containing iodine was previously effective against SARS and MERS. However, the researchers say more clinical studies are needed in this direction right now and its results could come next year.