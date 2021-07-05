MP slaps MP in Tunisia Parliament: MP slapped in Tunisia

Tunis

A few days ago, there was a ferocious uproar in the Tunisian Parliament. Here one member got so angry that in the midst of the ongoing debate he slapped the opposition member in the face. Other MPs intervened, but at that time MP Sahab Samara slapped opposition MP Abir Mausi in parliament. After that there was a huge uproar in Parliament.

Opposition lawmakers were protesting in parliament against a deal allowing the Qatar Fund for Development office in Tunisia. After the incident, Mausi wrote on Facebook: “This is her real face … violence … insulting women … defaming the image of holy women … dadagiri … violation . ”

It is not known why Samara got so angry and raised her hand to Abir. Abir was live streaming the session when the incident took place. The MPs who came to prevent Samara from raising a hand over them were also affected. They were later separated in one way or another.

At the same time, judge and activist Kalthum Kano called for Samara’s arrest. Kano also ran in the 2019 presidential election. At the same time, Samiya Abu said parliamentary security does not put an MP above the law.