mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Size and Share 2020 Report by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 3.39 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion By 2025 with the CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

Increase in licensing agreements with increased prevalence of chronic disorders is likely to grow the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market.

mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Scope of the Report-

mRNA (messenger RNA) is a genetic material which carries the genetic information from DNA to ribosome and where it specifies the sequence of amino acids for the protein synthesis. mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are prepared with the help of advanced technology and offers the most efficient and cost effective options with reduced side effects with increased immunogenicity. The demand for mRNA vaccines & therapeutics has increased due to the increase in various diseases such as cancer, infectious disease such as ebola virus, zika virus and many more.

mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market report is segmented on type, mechanism of action, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is segmented into Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Individualized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Therapeutic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines, and mRNA Therapeutic for Other Diseases. On the basis of mechanism of action, the market is segmented into Bioengineered Vaccine, Gene Therapy (Gene Silencing/Suppression), Gene Transcription (Protein Generation), Cell Therapy, Monoclonal Antibody, and Others. Based upon application, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is classified into Infectious Disease, Cancer, and Other.

The regions covered in this mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market reports are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market are,

Moderna Therapeutics

Translate Bio

BioNTech

Argos Therapeutics

eTheRNA

Sangamo Therapeutics

In-Cell-Art

CureVac

Ethris

Tiba Biotechnology

Increase in licensing agreements with increased prevalence of chronic disorders is the key factor which helps mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market to grow.

Over the period of time there has been tremendous increase in the prevalence of cronic disorders and infectious diseases on a large scale. Furthermore, constant increase in the various infections disease has increased the demand for effective and efficient vaccines and therapeutics for the treatment. There has been significant increase in the licensing agreement between manufacturers for the development of mRNA vaccine and therapeutics. Moreover, increase in approval of from various regulatory bodies such as FDA, CE and others are also expected to drive the growth of mRNA vaccines and therapeutic market. Increased adoption of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and reduced manufacturing time has also promoted the market growth. The increase in research and development activities coupled with advanced technology is expected to create ample opportunities on a long run. However, high cost involved in the development of mRNA vaccine and therapeutic market is expected to hinder the growth of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market in the near future.

North America is expected to dominate the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market.

North America is expected to account for the major market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of developed economies such as U.S., Canada, and others. Increase adoption of advanced vaccines and therapeutics due to the high disposable income and increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market over the forecast period. Europe is expected to account the second largest market share owing to the increase in clinical trials, research and development activities coupled with advanced technology. Asia Pacific is expected to develop significantly and maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to the presence of developing economies such as India, China and others. Moreover, increase in infectious disease and increased adoption of advanced medicines and vaccines due to the developing healthcare facilities. Latin America, Middle East and Africa is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period.

mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Segmentation –

By Type- Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Individualized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Therapeutic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines, mRNA Therapeutic for Other Diseases

By Mechanism Of Action- Bioengineered Vaccine, Gene Therapy (Gene Silencing/Suppression), Gene Transcription (Protein Generation), Cell Therapy, Monoclonal Antibody, Others

By Application- Infectious Disease, Cancer, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

