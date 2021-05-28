Mucormycosis or black fungus is not a communicable disease – black fungus – Whidbey Daily News

Black fungus: As the incidence of corona infections has increased, so has the black fungus (mucormycosis). Considering the cases of black fungus, many states have declared it an epidemic.

Black fungus: As the incidence of corona infections has increased, so has the black fungus (mucormycosis). Considering the cases of black fungus, many states have declared it an epidemic. The disease is so dangerous that it can even damage the eyes if not treated in time. If the black fungus reaches the brain, the person may even die. The patient’s weakened immune system and over-use of steroids are thought to be responsible for this. The way black fungus is becoming uncontrollable in India is not seen in any other country. A total of more than 11,000 cases of black fungus have been reported across the country so far. The disease is more prevalent in patients with diabetes.

Read more: Be sure to consume these fruits to control high blood pressure during summer, read here

Black fungus is not contagious: AIIMS director

According to Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, black fungus is not a contagious disease. The disease does not spread from person to person. If you have diabetes and you have taken steroids, then mucor is found in 95 percent of cases. Therefore, patients with blood sugar must take special care of hygiene.

Read on: Ames released guidelines to prevent black fungus, read here

Fear of black fungus

Patients with diabetes have an increased risk of black and white fungus. Black fungus is not a contagious disease. But it is also much more dangerous than white fungus. People with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for the disease. Infections in the brain and lungs can also cause a patient’s death.

Read on: Be careful to consume these 5 items for breakfast, otherwise you may suffer a big loss.

Symptoms of black fungus

It can be identified as a primary symptom. In case of pain in the face, swelling of the eyelids and low vision, consult a doctor immediately. The Ministry of Health has advised patients with black fungus to inject drugs and two needles for treatment. At the same time, ICMRA has advised corona patients suffering from diabetes not to take steroids.

Web Title: Mucormycosis or black fungus is not a communicable disease

#Mucormycosis or #blackfungus is not a communicable disease. Watch this video Dr. Randeep Guleria, Ames, director to learn more about the same. Liked

– Mygovindia (@ Mygovindia) May 27, 2021

Black Fungus Black Fungus Infection Black Fungus Symptoms Black Fungus Infection Symptoms Black Fungus Epidemic

Black Fungus Black Fungus Infection Black Fungus Symptoms Black Fungus Infection Symptoms Black Fungus Epidemic