Mummy CT scan: Italian hospital uses CT scan to reveal Egyptian mummy secrets

corresponding to

Modern science is used to study the mummy of a priest buried 3000 years ago in Egypt. This mummy was brought to the city of Milan, Italy, for investigation. Here, scientists scanned this thousand-year-old mummy to reveal ancient secrets. This mummy is informed of a priest named Ankhekhonsu.

Trying to get to know the priest’s funeral life and customs

A team of researchers from the Policlinico Hospital in Milan closely monitors every detail related to this mummy. The team says they are using modern technologies such as CT scans to learn more about the priest’s life and the funeral rituals used after death. This scientific investigation can provide a complete biological and pathological profile of the scanned priest.

Scientists find age, height and diseases

Researchers said they tracked the Egyptian priest’s age at the time of his death, his stature, and any illnesses or injuries that occurred during his life. Sabina Malgora, research director at the Mummy Project, said that while the mummies are practically a biological museum, they are like a time capsule. Many secrets can be hidden inside.

This mummy takes its name from the coffin

Sabina Malgora’s team is also investigating the illness that caused the death of priest Ankhekhonsu. The information obtained from this will be used for modern research. Malgora said that the name of this mummy came from her coffin. Ankhekhonsu is engraved five times on his coffin, which means “Lord Khonsu is alive”.

Ankhekhonsu was the priest of the ancient Egyptian god Khonsu.

Khonsu was considered by the ancient Egyptians to be the god of the moon and time. They were believed to affect the fertility of humans and animals. According to legend, Khonsu played a role in the creation of the universe. He had incredible power to heal people from illnesses. He used this power to heal Pharaoh Ptolemy IV.

The priest’s coffin is made of wood

Experts said the Egyptian priest’s coffin appears to have been made of wood and decorated with colorful hieroglyphics. A face is at the top with large black eyes and hands are resting on the chest. As The National News reports, Malgora and her team will be able to confirm that the remains belonged to an ancient Egyptian priest after performing another chemical and physical analysis.