Muon Particle Physics: Strangely flickering subatomic muon particles could break the laws of physics: the tiny particle can change the principles of physics, from dark matter to the origin of the universe, will reveal the secret!

Humans have reached Mars today, but there are a lot of things like this on earth that amaze scientists. Certain forms of matter and energy are considered to be the basis of physics and many theories derive from them. On this, answers are found for the greatest puzzles in the universe. Now, the experience of the National Fermilab Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) has revealed that there is also a subatomic particle that does not follow known principles of physics. This indicates that there are important forms of matter and energy for the origin and nature of the universe, which we are not yet aware of. Let’s know the whole story….

Subatomic particles are an important part of the universe

They are subatomic particles, muons similar to electrons but heavier than them. They are an important part of the universe. Laboratory physicist Chris Pauly and a team of 200 physicists from seven countries have discovered that these particles behave differently than expected when they pass through a magnetic field in the laboratory. According to René Fatemi, a physicist at the University of Contky, this experiment proved that muons are sensitive to something that is not included in our theory so far. The first results of the experiment named Muon g-2 are similar to those of the previous experiments. The world of physics has been very busy since something similar was discovered in the 2001 experiment at the Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Muons were sent around the superconducting ring

Dr Pauley said the white space in the results graph shows where the results of the new experiment were different than expected. At the same time, it has also been clarified that the probability of coincidence of these results is only one in 40,000. It can be fully verified on the basis of more data. Data released on Wednesday is only 6% and full data will take years to arrive. Muons are sometimes called fat electrons. They are like the particles in our battery, our light and our computer. They have a property called spin which makes them act like magnets. Because of this, they move around a lot, but in the latest results they have been seen to shake more than expected. In this experiment, muons were sent in a circle in a superconducting ring.

You can find answers to puzzles like Dark Matter

Based on the results, it is believed that there will be some of those parts that have not been included in subatomic particle theory so far. Due to their effect, the muons quiver inside the ring. So far, work has been carried out on the basis of standard models in which the results of experiments such as high energy particles such as CERN’s Large Hadron Collider can be understood, but they do not provide answers. to many questions related to the universe. The new experience can provide answers to puzzles such as Dark Matter. They are 207 times heavier than electrons. They are unstable and radioactive, electrons and ultralight particles decay into neutrinos in just 2.2 millionths of a second. They were first discovered in 1936.