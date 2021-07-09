Murcia closes interior of nightlife venues to contain coronavirus transmission

Updated: Thursday 08 July 2021 20:41

Published: 07/08/2021 20:39

Murcia joins the rest of the territories that restrict nightlife in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus infections. This was confirmed by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, during an extraordinary meeting due to the increase in cases in the Region.

After evaluating the data, it was decided that nightlife venues, i.e. those with a cocktail bar, karaoke, pubs and similar licenses, would close their interiors. The measure will come into force next Saturday.

Since June 1, this type of establishment could offer the same service as the rest of the hotel industry. In other words, consumption at the bar was not allowed, there could not be dance floors and customers had to remain seated at tables of no more than 10 people.

To this solution is added that of reducing the capacity of the celebrations to 75% of the capacity of the premises and a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors in Level 1-Low. When the zone is at very high level 4, these activities will be suspended directly.

50% of cases concern young people between 15 and 29 years old

According to data provided by the council, 50.5% of confirmed positive cases occurred in people aged 15 to 29 years. This age group is the one that accumulates a higher cumulative incidence of cases than others, followed by the group that goes from 30 to 39, who recently started receiving the vaccine.

For this reason, they wanted to seduce the youngest and insisted on the correct use of the mask as “the main measure that prevents infections”. “It should be used even outdoors when the safety distance can not be respected, especially when there is a crowd,” they insisted to Health.

Blame the government for not taking joint action

The Minister of Health attributes the need to take this decision in the Region, which has a cumulative incidence lower than the national average, to the Minister of Health and his “refusal” to adopt common measures for the whole of the national territory. .

“We have always opted for the central government to provide the Autonomous Communities with consensual legal tools to deal with the increase in infections when the state of alarm has subsided, and now we are forced to take this series of measures to stop the trend in the face of their refusal to establish common criteria, ”he declared.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, ruled out last Wednesday the possibility of taking coordinated measures at the national level, and encouraged each autonomous community to do so according to its epidemiological situation with the tools at its disposal.

More closures in other communities

Murcia is not alone in limiting nightlife in the face of soaring infections. In Galicia, it will be allowed to open the nightlife in the municipalities to an average level but this will require a negative PCR.

In the Valencian Community, the premises in this sector will be closed and a curfew will also be requested in certain areas with very high incidence. Catalonia will also shut down nightlife this weekend to stop the contagion.

To these are added the Canary Islands, which will ask the Superior Court of Justice of the municipality to be able to put a curfew (from 12:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.) on the islands which are at alert level 3 (red light ). At present, only Tenerife is in this stadium. In addition, it will close spaces such as parks or beaches where large bottles could form from 8:00 p.m.