Murcia will prevent the entry of “parents” and close bars on Christmas and New Year afternoons

Publication: Monday, December 21, 2020 2:28 PM

The Region of Murcia will prevent the entry of “parents” into the territory of the community on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, and will order the closure of bars and restaurants for these same dates from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in an effort to avoid large crowds in the hours leading up to Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

The President of the Government of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, made the announcement during a press conference following the meeting of the Coronavirus Assessment Committee, which also recommended antigen testing for residents in outside Murcia who travel to the region to meet their loved ones at Christmas.