murdered-by-sexual-violence:-the-pending-statistic

The measure was announced at the end of 2018, with the commotion over the Laura Luelmo case still very recent. The Government Delegation against Gender Violence then undertook to collect the data of fatal victims without a relationship with their aggressor in order to have a statistic that would allow a diagnosis to be made and thus dimension the scope of this type of crime, as is already the case with the murdered by their partners or ex-partners. This is a list in which cases such as Diana Quer and Laura Luelmo should be reflected. The trial against the alleged rapist and murderer of Luelmo has been held since Monday at the Provincial Court of Huelva. Three years after the announcement of the measure, that statistic is still pending.

The new list had to comply with the mandate of the Istanbul Convention, the Council of Europe agreement on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, which Spain ratified in 2014 and with the State Pact against Gender Violence, which went ahead in the Congress of Deputies in 2017. It was announced three years ago by the then delegate of the Government against Gender Violence and current Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop. A spokesperson for the delegation, now headed by Judge Victoria Rosell, has refused to explain why that statistic is still not available three years later. “It is something we are working on, but until we have it well closed we cannot tell anything,” says the aforementioned spokesperson.

The commitment, collected in a circular that was sent in 2018 to the units for the coordination of violence against women (dependent on the government delegations in each community), includes making a “file” of each case to send it to the central delegation, with data on the fact (where, what day and what time); identity, age, nationality and country of birth of the aggressor and the victim, if there was any kind of relationship, if there were “previous reports of a crime or there were precautionary measures or penalties imposed”, the weapon or the mode used for the murder, if there was sexual assault, the arrest or not of the aggressor, suicide or not of the aggressor, children of the victim or disability of the victim.

In the comprehensive law against gender violence of 2004, this is defined as that exercised by a man over a woman with whom he has or had a relationship or over her sons and daughters. The future law on sexual freedom, pending approval, plans to extend this framework beyond the couple, as is also demanded by the Council of Europe. And along these lines is the consideration and compilation of data from cases such as Luelmo and also victims of trafficking and within the scope of prostitution.

“Ignorance of the dimension of these attacks does not it is something empty, but is filled with stereotypes that make decision-making difficult ”, exemplifies the forensic examiner and former delegate of the Government against Gender Violence between 2008 and 2011, Miguel Lorente. The statistics on crimes in the partner or ex-partner has counted the murder of 1. 118 women from 2003. “When in Spain we began to count those cases, we realized how serious they were and we were able to assess what was happening. If we do not quantify and know the dimension of sexual violence, we will not be able to get the implication, commitment and responsibility of all sectors, from society to the institutions ”, says Lorente.

A complaint for assault sexual intercourse every six hours

The latest crime balance of the Ministry of the Interior, which was made public last week, shows that crimes against sexual indemnity have grown in Spain by 27% in the last year, with 12. 638 sex crimes reported between January and September of this year. The increase reaches 30% in the cases of rape, penetrative sexual assault. In the same period, 1 601 rapes were reported: four every day, one every six hours. By communities, where it has risen the most has been in Asturias, Navarra, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha. The only two that registered a decrease are the Canary Islands and Murcia, with a decrease of 6.8% and 5.9%, respectively.

In the report, Interior indicates that “the increase in crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity must be related to the political activities that have caused a greater willingness of the victims to report these crimes ”. Miguel Lorente considers that the rise is not explained only by the fact that there is a greater willingness to report on the part of the victims. “We have elements that reflect an increase in violence itself, as seen in group rapes, the fact that they are recorded with mobile phones or how pornography shows contempt and questioning of women,” says the coroner.

The increase in complaints has occurred after leaving behind the hardest months of confinement by the covid. Lorente defends that confinement has led to an increase in sexual violence. In the first place, the one that occurs within the couple and, secondly, the one that occurred “after the end of the state of alarm, when macro-bottles were held that could favor such violence.”