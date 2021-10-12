music-teacher

Some ignorant, but curious young people were going to some ministerial offices in Franco’s Spain, and an eloquent and not very tall man would openly and undocumented a presentation of music that we had never heard before: Pierre Boulez, Stockhausen, John Cage, Mauricio Kagel, and Carles Santos, who coming from Castellón made a Dadaist provocation on the piano that did not seem appropriate to the presenter and to us, uncertain students of Letters, Economics, Law or Sciences, it was fabulous for us. the inexplicable. But the years passed, almost twenty, Alea’s concerts in the unexpected room of the Instituto Nacional de Previsión stopped being held, or I stopped going, and one good day of the first years 80 I met , the night of the premiere of his first opera, Kiu , to Luis de Pablo, that lean and talkative man who was in charge of those evenings of rabidly contemporary music; Meanwhile I had learned that he himself practiced it, with very wide recognition especially outside of Spain, despite or precisely because one of Luis’s greatest efforts was to deactivate that kind of typically Spanish self-punishment that maintains that our spoken language does not it is made for the elevated language of serious music, and Spanish opera would be, according to such criteria, little less than a metaphysical impossibility, leaving the vocal drama no other life beyond the zarzuela. On such occasions, which I have been able to witness closely more than once in the forty years of friendship and collaboration with Luis, the sweet and well-tempered Bilbao teacher could jump like a beast, leaving his claws very well argued on the skin of the contestant.

To all these, having been fond, without theoretical basis, of music called classical in two of its most extreme poles, the baroque and the tonal and atonal twentieth century, I committed a night of 1984 one of the happiest mistakes of my life, and that is why perhaps I have never forgotten the situation, the dinner after a summer course at the University of San Sebastián in which cinema was considerate in his dealings with the novel and music. Luis, thinking of a second opera, was reading novels that would serve as possible inspiration or stage armor for that new sung play. I then lamented out loud that since the list of current operas is so small, especially in our country, the noble figure of the librettist had practically disappeared. Where were the Da Ponte, the Boito, the Hofmannsthal, the Béla Balazs, the Auden or the Forsters, the Colette and the Gertrude Stein, the Brecht and the Spanish Cocteau?

Luis de Pablo was not daunted, nor should he have found a suitable novel or play. So a short time later I received a call, long conversation and juicy, as hers used to be until a few months ago they stopped taking place and being long, although never boring. What the musician did not lose in the decline of his health that has led to his death is humor, a smile and a good face, although one supposed him to be suffering, especially from having lost that gift of fluent and rich speech that He pointed out their conversation and their dialogues, and made him, from a certain moment in his career, turn to the word, as if he wanted to extract from it, with the instruments of the orchestra, everything that the maestro had yet to say.

Apart from incidental music for a montage of a scenic text of mine directed by María Ruiz in the Sala Olympia, of some poems that he turned into a choir, three were the original librettos that I wrote for him from that phone call, being one, the last unpublished and not put into music. But the last collaboration, our third joint opera, has meant for me a reconsideration of the book and its intervention in it, which now deepens the pain of its disappearance. A few years after its publication and the National Prize for Literature 2007 that the book obtained, Luis called me (and we also talked that day for a long time) to propose that I be The Letter Opener “my last opera”, he said, “because the Spain you describe is the Spain that I knew and I want to put into music.”

I haven’t been able to see yet his letter opener, since I can’t read sheet music. Those who do know and are preparing their performance tell me about their daring, their grotesque humor, their resounding mix of the epic with the lyrical. The tragedy is that the teacher is not sitting in the Royal Theater when his music plays. But it will be present.