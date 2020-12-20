Muslim religious leaders over the corona vaccine: debate among Muslim religious leaders over the corona vaccine

Strong points:

Spokesmen for Pfizer, Modern and AstraZeneca, which have used pork-based gelatin extensively to maintain their safety and efficacy during vaccine storage and transport, sparked debate among Islamic religious leaders around the world. whole. Did not use pork products

On the one hand, many companies are in the process of preparing the Kovid-19 vaccine and many countries are preparing to receive vaccine supplements. On the other hand, some religious groups are questioning the banned pork products, which is why the vaccination campaign should be halted. There is confusion among Islamic religious leaders around the world as to whether Kovid-19 pork vaccines are justified under Islamic law.

In fact, gelatin made from pork (pork) is widely used to maintain their safety and efficacy during storage and transport of vaccines. Some companies have worked for years on developing pig-free vaccines. Swiss pharmaceutical company “Novartis” has prepared the meningitis vaccine without using pigs, while Saudi and Malaysian company AJ Pharma is also trying to manufacture a similar vaccine.

Although spokespersons for Pfizer, Modern and AstraZeneca have said their Kovid-19 vaccines do not use pork products, several companies have not clarified that pork in their vaccines If products made from of it were used or not. In such a situation, there is a concern in countries with large Muslim populations like Indonesia.

What are the experts saying?

Salman Waqar, secretary general of the British Islamic Medical Association, says that “orthodoxy” faces a dilemma over the use of vaccines between various religious communities, including Jews and Muslims, who consider the use of vaccines. pork products as religiously secular. . Dr Harnur Rashid, assistant professor at the University of Sydney, says the consensus so far in various debates about the use of pork gelatin in vaccines has been that it is acceptable under Islamic law. , because if the vaccines were not used, “ a great evil ” That will happen.

Rabbi David Stave, president of the Israeli organization Rabbani Zohar, said: “According to Jewish law, eating or using pork is only valid if it does not work without it.” He said that if it is taken as an injection and not eaten, it is justified and there is no problem with it. Its use is particularly legitimate in the event of illness.