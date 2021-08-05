Mutation of the coronavirus variant: the new variant of the deadly coronavirus could be more transmissible

Washington

The delta variant of the corona virus that has wreaked havoc in India is now also spreading rapidly in America. Apart from that, there were alpha and beta variants, the lambda variants in Argentina and Chile also infect people who received both doses of the vaccine. Now it is claimed in the reports that in the times to come such variants could arise, which are even more dangerous than they are.

“Will spread like wildfire”

According to the Newsweek report, the possibility of such a variant is very less but not impossible. Citing experts, it was claimed in this report that there is a possibility that such a variant could happen which neutralizes the vaccine and begins to spread like a “cold sore”. It is feared that it will destroy all old records for the number of people infected.

Vaccines will be ineffective

According to Eric Weil, director of molecular pathology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, it’s not impossible to have a variant that is more infectious than the delta variant. He says that in the coming times something like this may spread more quickly. If the spike protein is changed due to the mutation in this new variant, it will neutralize the vaccines. Most vaccines target the spike protein itself and neutralize the virus.

Increased risk of not getting vaccinated

The report warns that if large numbers of people refuse to be vaccinated, they will become a “mutation lab” for Kovid-19. Looking at the contagiousness of the Delta variant, it looks like it will lead to a more dangerous variant in the coming months.

Preeti Malani, health director and infectious disease researcher at the University of Michigan, said it would now be difficult to avoid the virus by simply wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Vaccines are the only solution and failure to do so creates a big barrier.

