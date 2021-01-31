Mutua Madrilea, recognized for its excellent people management

Mutua Madrilea has been recognized as a “Top Employer” company in Spain, a certification that recognizes excellence in people management and the insurer’s human resources policy.

The certification, awarded by the Top Employers Institute after conducting a comprehensive audit of people management policies and practices at Mutua Madrilea, supports the insurer’s commitment to provide those who form part of it with the best conditions for their professional development. and personal. .

The insurer has created working environments where flexibility and teamwork prevail, and where stability is synonymous with quality of employment. Thus, 92% of Mutua Madrilea contracts are permanent.

Also aware of the importance of continuing education, the company is actively working to offer training programs. In the past year alone, employees completed over 80,000 hours of training through more than 400 courses offered to them.

Reconciling work and family life and equal opportunities are two key aspects of Mutua’s human resources policy. The insurer has more than 70 conciliation measures, including teleworking, flexibility in entry and exit times, compensation for the birth of a child of 6,000 euros or assistance for the care of minors or dependents, among others.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on 20 different themes, such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion , among others.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital