Mutua Montaesa closes the 2020 financial year with a boost to its service transformation plan and the strengthening of its solvency

Mutua Montaesa, mutual collaborator of the number 7 of Social Security and with more than a century of life devoted to the management of the occupational health of its companies and protected workers, yesterday held its annual general meeting to endorse the results of 2020. In a year marked by the pandemic in which they had to face a savage situation, they have been able to progress to position themselves as a benchmark mutual in terms of quality and services.

According to the results presented and unanimously approved, Mutua Motaesa has managed to show all its potential to face a very complicated situation. Thus, the accounts show an economic result for the year with a surplus of 1.8 million euros, a figure which strengthens its solvency as a non-profit collaborating Social Security entity.

Throughout 2020, quotas managed on behalf of Social Security decreased by 0.33% compared to 2019. Although the most notable is the significant increase in the number of companies protected, which increased by 7 , 8% compared to the previous year. On the contrary, the number of protected workers fell by 1.19%. In total, Mutua worked with 25,004 companies and 33,822 independents, a new historical record.

As noted during the General Assembly, the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a year marked by tactical and operational decisions to adjust the service in order to respond to the different situations that have occurred and that they have put the entity under stress. situations. For this reason, “immediate decision-making, flexibility in their implementation and the commitment of the people who carried them out were more necessary than ever”, as they have shown.

Almost 50 million euros managed and paid to the self-employed.

With an extraordinary expense derived from the COVID situation of a total of 303,000 euros, Mutua Montaesa had to adapt its equipment to a harsh reality that required teleworking, telecare and a lot of effort to be able to offer the best services to companies. and workers. Among the tasks carried out, the payment of € 49,800,471.83 to the self-employed stands out, corresponding to the extraordinary services approved since March 2020 by the Spanish government.

The central axis of the 2019-2021 Strategic Plan is the profound transformation of the service model, which began three years ago. The main challenges that are already working in 2021 are: redefining the value proposition and the mutual fund model; implementation of process automation and robotization models; and the start of the service web portal optimization project.

As the president of Mutua Montaesa, Luis Miguel Garca, underlined in his speech to the board of directors: “After several years, he underlined as a strength the quality of our human team, its commitment, its dedication, its excellence in teamwork, technical and professional skills. progress, this year 2020 has been the proof that as a team, we compete today among the best. We have been able to exceed expectations, maintain the solidity of the shared project, carry out the execution of our strategic plan, as well as the digitization of our processes and the simplification of the relationship with our partners ”.

In this success, he stressed, “the rapid adaptability which all the staff and the advanced technological training have demonstrated have been essential”. The president of Mutua Montaesa also thanked the service providers who provided all their support in extremely difficult conditions. “Thank you to our mutualists and employees for their trust and the recognition they give to our work.”

