Mutua Montaesa signs an agreement with the Miguel de Cervantes European University

Over the next few years, they will develop various training activities that will fully train physiotherapy students in the theoretical and practical fields.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – March 28, 2021



Mutua Montaesa, mutual social security collaborator number 7 and with more than a century of life dedicated to the management of the occupational health of its companies and protected workers, has signed an educational cooperation agreement with the European University Miguel de Cervantes (UEMC), a prestigious private university based in Valladolid.

Following this agreement, students of the UEMC License in Physiotherapy who meet the requirements will have the opportunity to start their career in the innovative facilities of the various offices of Mutua Montaesa, in the form of an internship. This agreement aims to contribute to the complete training of students and to strengthen their practical learning with a view to their gradual immersion in the labor market.

A really important aspect for Mutua Montaesa is to be able to facilitate the knowledge of the real methodology of professional work in which the students have to develop by using the theoretical knowledge that they have previously and acquired at UEMC. In this way, the intention is that the synergies between the two entities result in the training of young qualified professionals with strong values ​​forged by teamwork, innovation and passion for their profession.

According to Rafael Fonseca, Managing Director of Mutua Montaesa: “It is essential that students build their training pillars in the perfect balance between theory and practice, and that they know real procedures and methodologies with which they will develop subsequently in the world of work. For that, we welcome them in our centers, where our professionals certainly contribute to complete their training ”.

In the words of UEMC Rector David Garca Lpez at the event: “Practical training is essential in our teaching-learning model, and having a wide range of practical experiences for our students. is a constant challenge we face. the conviction of bringing the curriculum closer to the reality of work. The agreement that UEMC signs with Mutua Montaesa is part of this challenge and will also allow us to explore other avenues of fruitful collaboration for the two entities ”.

The two entities have also shown their intention to promote this collaboration in the coming years.

