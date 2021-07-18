LETTER SIZE

Mutua Montaesa staff collaborate on mass vaccination at Fira de Barcelona for the summer campaign

BY RRHHD Digital, 2:30 p.m. – July 18, 2021



Mutua Montaesa, a mutual collaborator with social security number 7 and with more than a century of life dedicated to the management of the occupational health of its companies and protected workers, has made available to the Ministry of Health to the Generalitat de Catalunya of its professionals to collaborate in the mass vaccination which is carried out at the Fira de Barcelon during the months of June and July.

This collaboration responds to the request of the Generalitat de Catalunya for health and administrative resources to mutual collaborators with Social Security to accelerate the process of vaccination against COVID-19, and Mutua Montaesa is one of those who have provided staff of support.

In total, the entities collaborating with Social Security have made 39 health workers and 16 administrative staff available to the ministry, with the aim of administering 4,500 daily vaccinations in the vaccination center created for the occasion.

