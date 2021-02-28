Mutua Montaesa strengthens its board of directors with the incorporation of three new members

Mutua Montaesa, mutual social security collaborator number 7 and with more than a century of life dedicated to the management of the occupational health of its companies and protected workers, announces the incorporation of three new members to its council of administration agreed during the celebration of the Extraordinary General Assembly, which took place at the headquarters of Santander (Cantabria).

Based on strict standards of Good Corporate Governance, the objective is to broaden the diversity of existing profiles and the representation of the geographical areas in which the Mutual is present.

Thus, the new members of the board of directors of Mutua Montaesa are as follows:

_Olga Dasgoas, mechanized FAED. Cantabrian family business dedicated to the casting of cast steel for all types of sectors, it is one of the main suppliers in Spain for the automotive sector and internationally, for companies such as BMW and Volvo. This year it received the SME of the Year award in Cantabria. She joins the Board of Directors represented by Olga Dasgoas Rodrguez, current executive CEO of the group after having been responsible for Human Resources, and a Woman Entrepreneur award in 2017 awarded by the Montas Journal and the Minister of Industry.

_Teresa Iglesias, MAFLOW Spain Automotive. This company, based in Cantabria and dedicated to the manufacture of spare parts for automobiles, will be represented on the Board of Directors by Teresa Iglesias, professional graduate in Labor Sciences and expert in Team Management. With more than 20 years of experience in the field of human resources and talent management in industrial companies, she is responsible for the human resources of the Maflow group at the international level in the seven countries in which the company is established.

_In addition, the Extraordinary Meeting proposed the entry of a new member to the board of directors in the person of Mnica Vidal, from Grupo Noel. It is a sausage company with more than 100 years of history, of which Mnica is the general manager of human resources and human resources.

