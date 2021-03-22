“My father died of a mental illness”

Publication: Monday March 22, 2021 10:35

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate in the 4M elections, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, responded on Monday to those who insult her, doubting her mental stability and who use her acronym (IDA) to question her: “C t is a lack of I respect all individuals and families who have suffered or are suffering from a mental illness. My own father passed away. “

Ayuso was so brutal in an interview on Antena 3. Although he says he “doesn’t care”, he admits that for his family “it’s not nice that they play with these things”.

“I don’t take it personally. Anyone in my situation would also be everyone’s center of interest and object of desire,” he said, acknowledging that the pre-election campaign has fueled even more critics.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s father Leonardo Díaz died in 2014 after years of senile dementia.

On the other hand, asked what he will do if he wins or loses the 4M, Ayuso assured that “if things go wrong, I will take whatever is necessary and I will throw myself behind any situation that comes afterwards”. This does not mean that if he loses or does not govern, he will remain in the opposition: “I will have to see the circumstances”.

As to whether the victory of the President of Madrid will mean the launch of her project at the national level, Ayuso assured that she will continue in Madrid “because I love Madrid, I love living in Madrid. When you chair the Community of Madrid, you are already presiding over part of Spain ”, underlined.