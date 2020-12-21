‘My manager is someone I trust’

Whoever faces the challenge of leading a working group will not only have to be a leader focused on obtaining social benefits, or if, given that the competitiveness of organizations and businesses is directly linked to a good environment working

Michael E. Porter, professor at Harvard Business School, considers that competitiveness is determined according to several traits, one of the most important being the human factor. The influence on this factor is largely determined by the types of leadership. Some studies show that leadership style affects how workers perceive the person or people – their bosses – to whom they are accountable. Your actions or decisions directly influence the work climate. Therefore, determining the perception that workers have of leaders is essential for decision making or determining leadership styles.

We already know that the commitment of the members of the work teams is conditioned by personal desires and the vision of the organization and the latter is represented in the direct superiors of the workers.

A leader is the person on the team capable of influencing to achieve specific goals of organizations or companies. For this, their interpersonal influence will be fundamental

But there is no one way to approach projects, each of these forms determines a style of leadership and each style determines the influence and relationship with the work environment. The characteristics of a leader or the perception that one has of him will be determined by the field in which he is perceived (A good leader in an Asian country can be considered as an oppressor in France)

Leaders cannot act according to a universal standard, they must conform to the demands of teams. For this reason, having a system to effectively measure the work environment is essential, which, among other things, improves team members’ perception of leaders.

We therefore conclude that leadership styles affect the employee’s perception of their establishment’s work environment and that the organization’s overall work environment is affected by the perception of the immediate boss.

What should an effective communication tool measure that influences the perception of these bosses?

In this sense, we are able to affirm that managers must be concerned with transmitting the values, mission and objectives of the organization. You should also be able to click if leaders are trustworthy of their subordinates and if they feel treated with respect. The tool needs to be able to know – ask – whether the employees perceive that the manager cares about their well-being, knows the needs or interests of team members.

Another important factor to consider is how often managers communicate with the team, being aware of possible issues and the time they spend helping you.

Only the consideration of all these subjects, and many others, and their integration into the communication tool, will allow organizations to define the profile and activity of their managers to adapt it to the objectives of companies and organizations.

