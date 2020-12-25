Myanmar amber flower: Flowers bloomed in a piece of gum in Myanmar 100 million years ago, the blooming faces of researchers

Napida

A piece of gum found in Myanmar found feeding flowers 100 million years ago. Researchers from Oregon State University in the United States identified the flower as a new species of covered BG (angiosperms) or a flower. This flower was found in the Cretaceous period. This flower was frozen in a piece of knees and now it has come out after so many years.

This flower belongs to the Kalpavriksha family and is related to the Sasphras found in Australia. Myanmar and Australia are divided by the sea about 4 thousand miles long, but Myanmar and Australia were part of Gondwanaland when these flowers were stored inside the knees. After the appearance of this 100 million year old flower, the theory has now been reinforced that the continental plate was separated from Gondwanaland much earlier than expected.

A flower looking at a piece of glue

The stamens are part of a male flower

Paleontologist George Poiner Jr. said this flower is quite beautiful to see. Especially when it was part of the forest discovered 100 million years ago. He said that this male flower is two millimeters but its 50 stamens are tied together. Its anthers point to the sky. Stamens are part of any male flower that produces pollen.

The author of this research, Poiner, said that although he is very small, his description is quite exciting. Poiner and his colleagues named this flower Valviloculus pleristaminis. Valva is the Latin word used for the leaf of the revolving door. Loculus means box and plerus means several.