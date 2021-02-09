myanmar coup breaking news: bullets, water and tear gas … smashed police havoc on pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar

Strong points:

Police crackdown on people demonstrating against the coup in Myanmar;

Police have taken action against those protesting the military coup in Myanmar. People took to the streets on Tuesday as the protests were declared illegal. Splashes of water were used to disperse protesters in Myanmar’s second largest city, Mandalay. Witnesses said two bullets were fired as a warning to drive out the crowd. According to social media, police arrested more than two dozen people from there.

The water showers repelled the protesters

The police also used water cannons and fired in the air on the second day. Protesters are calling for power to return to the elected civilian government. Together, they demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the ruling party. For parts of Yangon and Mandalay, an order was issued on Monday banning gatherings and gatherings of more than five people. In addition, the curfew was imposed from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Protests also took place in the town of Bago on Tuesday where town elders held talks with police to avoid a violent confrontation.

Protests against the military government across the country

Water showers have also been used in megaways in central Myanmar. Protests have been taking place in the country’s largest city, Yangon, since Saturday. The army has a history of crushing rebellion with brutality. The army is accused of committing genocide as part of the counterterrorism campaign in 2017, as a result of which more than seven Rohingya Muslims from the Lakh minority have to take refuge in Bangladesh for protection.

Myanmar dictator’s army bowed due to overwhelming public opposition and shut down internet service

Government media said – the country’s stability is in danger

On Monday, government media, citing protesters for the first time, claimed they endangered the country’s stability. The press release from the Ministry of Information read on official MRTV television indicates that democracy can be destroyed if there is no discipline. He declares that we will take legal steps to prevent acts that violate state stability, people’s security and the rule of law.

Army complaints – There was a lot of rigging in the election

The military commander, who led a coup in Myanmar, made no mention of the protests in his 20-minute speech on Monday evening. He is now the ruler of the country and he came for the first time after taking power into his own hands. Chief General Min Ang Hling has repeatedly claimed that the election was rigged and he justified the military coup. The Election Commission rejected this accusation. He said the junta (military regime) will hold elections in a year and hand over power to the winner.