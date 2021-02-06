Myanmar coup: Demonstration against military coup in Myanmar intensifies, thousands take to the streets – hundreds have taken to the streets to protest the coup ‘State in Myanmar

Yangon

Protests across the country intensified against the military coup in Myanmar. Hundreds of students and teachers took to the streets on Friday, demanding to hand over power to elected leaders. Protests in other parts of the country have intensified, including strict security arrangements in the capital. In the largest rallies ever since the coup, protesters from two universities in Yangon waved with three fingers in protest.

People shouting slogans against the military dictatorship

The protesters launched long-term slogans for Aung San Suu Kyi and said we don’t want a military dictatorship. Professor Navi Thajin from Yangon University, while opposing the military, said, “We cannot unite with them.” We want such a government to collapse as soon as possible.

Protest against military government intensifies

Protests continue in Myanmar on Monday after the military announced a coup and seized power for a year. Opposition to this announcement, along with the common people, the opposition also began to play utensils in the country’s largest city, Yangon, standing at the windows every night. However, now people are starting to take to the streets against the coup. These include students and medical workers, some of whom have refused to work.

The students also protested

Students have also played an important role in the movement against the military dictatorship in the past. The military is also arresting some opposition leaders for cracking down on the protest, as well as shutting down Facebook so protesters cannot plan to rally.