Myanmar coup: latest news in Hindi to protest Myanmar coup despite police fire

Strong points:

Protests continue in Myanmar despite police fire; two protesters died in police gunfire on Saturday

Demonstrators protesting against the military coup in Myanmar are no longer afraid of police fire. Protesters rallied again in several towns on Sunday, a day after two people died in gunfire against protesters in Mandalay. The last rites of a young man killed in police fire have also been carried out in the meantime. Thousands of people are taking part in protests in the streets of the country following the February 1 coup by the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

3 police shot dead so far

In these performances, Mya Thwet Thwet is the first woman to die, which has been officially confirmed. Rajdhani was shot dead on February 9, two days before her 20th birthday, during a protest in Pita. The woman died on Friday. Nearly a thousand people gathered in vehicles and bicycles outside the hospital where his body was kept under tight security. However, the admission of elderly relatives from the hospital, who came from Yangon, was also not allowed. When his body was handed over, a long convoy of vehicles from the hospital to the cemetery was accompanied by the corpse.

In Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, around 1,000 protesters stood by the side of the road to pay their respects to the dead. Protester Min Tet Nang said, “I want to tell dictators and their allies through the media that we are peaceful protesters. Stop the carnage. Stop using deadly weapons.

Two dead after police gunfire in Mandalay

A large demonstration was also organized in Mandalay where two demonstrators were killed Saturday in the port by the police. The incident occurred as security personnel pressured employees to load the goods onto a boat. These workers are also participating in a campaign of civil disobedience against the junta such as the railway and truck drivers and many civil servants. The shooting took place when occupants from the surrounding area reached the Yadanabon wharf and attempted to help with the personnel demonstration. A teenage protester was shot in the head and died instantly while a man was shot in the chest and died on the way to hospital. Several other people were also reportedly seriously injured.

Myanmar army doomed around the world

Eyewitness descriptions and occasional photographs indicate that in addition to using rubber bullets, water cannons and a slingshot, security forces opened fire. After these deaths, the international community also reacted strongly. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter: “Shooting at people demonstrating peace is wrong. We will consider new actions with our international partners against the crushing of democracy and the suppression of the tone of protests. Singapore also condemned the use of force against protesters.