Myanmar Coup: Myanmar Dictator’s Army Grows, After US These Countries Are Also Preparing For Action – Number Of Countries Cutting And Banning Diplomatic Relations With Myanmar Increased

Seoul

In Myanmar, the problems of the government-occupied army after the overthrow of the democratic government are increasing. After the United States, a large number of other countries have also hinted at the reduction of diplomatic relations with the dictatorial Myanmar army and the imposition of economic sanctions. These include New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and countries of the European Union. New Zealand has severed all high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar. At the same time, the United States seized many assets of Burmese military officers.

United States imposes ban on Burmese military officials

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order restricting access by Burmese military officials to nearly $ 1 billion in assets in the United States and vowed to take further action. Biden told reporters at the White House: “Today I am announcing a series of actions and launching it by banning the leaders responsible for the coup.” The US government is taking this step to prevent the Burmese government from abusing the billion dollar fund received as aid from the United States.

The world was helping Myanmar promote democracy

Many Western countries, including the United States, have lifted several restrictions in the East to promote democracy in Myanmar. Thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the February 1 coup in Myanmar, while large numbers are prohibited from uniting and nighttime curfews have been imposed. Several leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, were detained after the coup.

New Zealand severed all political and high-level contacts

New Zealand has also reacted strongly and severed all high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar. Along with this, he also decided to stop the aid so that the army and its leaders would be of no use. New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaiah Mahuta said on Tuesday that we will not recognize the military government and called on the military government to immediately release all political leaders and restore civilian rule.

America may ban more in the future

In Washington, Biden said his move was aimed at seizing US assets that benefit Myanmar’s military rulers and continuing to help with health programs, civil society and other areas. The United States already has sanctions against some military leaders in Myanmar for the murder and persecution of Rohingya Muslims belonging to a minority. However, there has been no change in the U.S. diplomatic representation in Myanmar where Thomas Wajda acts as Rajput.

Meeting organized by the European Union concerning Myanmar

Joseph Borel, head of European Union (EU) foreign policy in Brussels, said foreign ministers of countries involved in the Union would meet from February 22-27. There will be discussions on revising relations with Myanmar and the possibility of increasing economic pressure. He said there was an option to impose sanctions on people and businesses working under the Burmese military, as well as to reduce development aid. Since 2014, the EU has provided aid of $ 85 million to Myanmar.

ASEAN and the Human Rights Council also take Myanmar seriously

A special Friday session is proposed to discuss the human rights impact of the Myanmar crisis at the UN Human Rights Council, which has 47 members in Geneva. At the same time, the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia called for a special meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss Myanmar.

However, it is not clear whether the organization will unite on the issue of decision-making on Myanmar, as the organization’s policy is not to interfere in internal affairs. Brunei, which chairs ASEAN in the current year, issued a post-coup statement calling for dialogue to begin and normalize the situation in accordance with the wishes and interests of the people of Myanmar.