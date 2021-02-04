Myanmar coup: Myanmar military government bans Facebook, protests against coup – Facebook coup banned in Myanmar has increased

Yangon

Myanmar’s new military government on Monday banned the social networking site Facebook to suppress the voice of the protests. It should be noted that Facebook is very popular, especially in Myanmar and most people now have access to the internet. The army gave a coup on Monday before the start of the new session of parliament and detained other senior politicians, including Aung Sang Suu Kyi.

Meeting of deputies against the military government

Some 70 deputies, newly elected against the coup, convened Thursday a symbolic meeting of Parliament in defiance of the order of the new military government. According to MPs, it was symbolic to informally convene a meeting of Parliament in which they gave the message that they are the legitimate lawmakers of the country, not the military. Some MPs expressed their anger when leaving the guesthouse and pledged to oppose the coup.

Burmese army to hold elections again

Soy Soy Chi, a member of the National Democratic League from Suu Kyi’s party, said it was a violation of the human rights of all citizens. It is not a coup d’etat, but a betrayal against the government. I would like to say that this is a betrayal. The army has announced that it will rule for a year under a state of emergency and then hold elections in which the victors take power.

Protest against coup continues across country

Meanwhile, opposition to the coup in Myanmar is also intensifying. Posters on the walls of the busy street in the country’s largest city, Yangon, with slogans written on them, do not want a dictatorship. About 20 people in the city of Mandalay, known as centers of political activity, demonstrated against the coup outside Medical University, three of whom were arrested by police.

Health workers refused to work with the military government

Health workers have announced that they will not work with the military government. On Wednesday, for the second night in a row, residents of Yangon protested the coup by blowing horns and making noise. At the same time, thousands of people took part in a rally in support of the military regime in the capital Nepeta on Thursday. It is seen as an attempt to gain the approval of the military regime. On the other hand, users said they started having difficulty using Facebook since Wednesday evening.

Temporary ban on Facebook

The “Telenor Myanmar” mobile phone company confirmed in a statement that it had received instructions from the Ministry of Communications to temporarily shut down Facebook. He said he would respect it, although he is also concerned that the move constitutes a human rights violation. A Facebook spokesperson said Myanmar’s telecommunications providers were ordered to temporarily ban Facebook. We urge the authorities to resume service so that the people of Myanmar can contact their family and friends and have access to information of importance to them.

Army cited unrest in elections

The military says one reason for Aung San Suu Kyi’s dismissal from the elected civilian government is that it failed to properly investigate allegations of widespread electoral irregularities. AP Dheeraj Naresh Ramesh