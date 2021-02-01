Myanmar Coup News: Myanmar Coup 2021: Aang Song’s party calls for NLD, Myanmar public on road against military coup – Aung San Suu Kyi NLD party urges people of Myanmar to stand up military coup and dictatorship

Strong points:

Myanmar State Councilor and Nobel Laureate NLD Political Party Aung San Suu Kyi called on the people of the country to oppose Monday’s efforts to establish a “coup” and “dictatorship” military”. The National League for Democracy (NLD) released a statement on party leader Suu Kyi’s Facebook page, saying the military’s actions are unjust and contrary to the will and constitution of voters.

It is not yet possible to confirm who posted this message on the Facebook page as the group members are not answering phone calls. Myanmar Army TV channel said on Monday that the military had taken control of the country for a year. Several other reports indicate that top leaders in the country, including Suu Kyi, have been arrested. According to media reports, a presenter of the army-owned television station “Mayawadi TV” announced on Monday morning that the army had taken control of the country for a year.

United States threatens military coup in Myanmar, President Joe Biden informed

There was a possibility of a military coup for several days

At the same time, reference was made to the part of the constitution prepared by the army which allows the army to take control of the country in its hands in the event of a national emergency. He said the coup was due to the government’s inability to take action regarding allegations of military fraud during votes in elections held in November last year and to postpone the elections despite the Corona virus crisis. The military coup had been feared for several days.

The army had rejected these apprehensions on several occasions but had taken this step even before the start of the session of the new parliament of the country on Monday. Myanmar has been internationally isolated since 1962 and has remained under military rule for five decades. In recent years, partial but significant progress has been made towards establishing democracy, but this process has suffered a setback due to the recent coup. It is even more shocking for Suu Kyi who fought for years to demand democracy, she remained under house arrest for years and received the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.

Myanmar coup: India expresses deep concern over Myanmar military coup, sharply criticized around the world

America Extremely Concerned About Officer Detention Incident

The military’s decision has been widely criticized internationally. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the United States is deeply concerned about the alleged detention of government officials, including State Councilor Suu Kyi and other officials. Blinken said in a statement, “We called on the Burmese military to release all government officials and leaders and honor the decision of the Burmese people in the November 8 elections as part of the democratic process.” America stands with the Burmese people, yearning for democracy, freedom, peace and development. The military must definitely reverse these steps immediately.

He used the old name of Myanmar Burma in his statement. UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutarase also strongly condemned Sui Chi and other leaders detained by the military and expressed concern about the transfer of power to the military. “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the decision to detain State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Yu Vin Mint and other political leaders before the start of the new parliamentary session in Myanmar,” said the spokesperson for Gutarais, Stephen Dujarric. He described it as a major setback for democratic reforms in Myanmar.

The National League for Democracy Party could not be contacted.

Telephone and Internet services are closed in Napita and the National League for Democracy Party is not in contact. Phone services in other parts of the country are reportedly stalled. Online news service Iravedi quoted NLD spokesman Mu Yuant as saying that Su Chi and the country’s president Vin Mint were taken into custody early in the morning. His report states that members of the party’s Central Executive Committee, deputies and members of the regional cabinet were also arrested. According to some political activists, filmmaker Min Tin Ko Gyi, writer Maung Thar Cho and 1988 Ko Gyi and Min Ko Naing, the face of student movements, were also arrested.

However, news of his detention has yet to be confirmed. The Army TV station said Commander-in-Chief General Min Aung Laing would be in charge of the country and Vice President Mint Sway could be appointed acting president. Swe is a former general and in 2007 he took brutal action against Buddhist monks. The first session of parliament was due to take place on Monday after last year’s elections.