Myanmar coup protests: Myanmar coup protests: conditions like war in Myanmar, protests persist even after 18 deaths at the hands of police – protest war in Myanmar as the situation of the demonstrators persists even after 18 dead

Myanmar coup protests: conditions like war in Myanmar, protests persist even after 18 deaths at the hands of police

Rangoon

After the military coup in Myanmar, the situation is becoming warlike. Even after 18 people were killed in police action, supporters of Burmese leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi rallied in the streets by the thousands. Sunday was the most violent day since the coup and at least 18 people were killed, according to a Joint Human Rights Office report. There have been confirmed deaths in the cities of Yangon, Dawei and Mandalay in the fire by security forces. Many countries around the world, including the United States, have expressed serious concern over this violence.

A Human Rights Office official said there is “solid information” that at least 18 people have been killed and more than 30 injured in the crackdown on protesters protesting the coup in Myanmar. Police reportedly opened fire in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, and fired tear gas shells and water cannons to force protesters out of the streets.

Meanwhile, fueled by bloody violence, the United States has said it will take “further action” against Myanmar. He said the United States would consult with its allies in the Indo-Pacific region in this regard so that those responsible for the violence can be held accountable. In the images shared on social media, we see that the police had a huge orgy against the protesters, during which many people were bled. The cycle of police repression that began on Saturday culminated on Sunday, in which 18 people have been killed so far.

Even after the police violence, we do not see people backing down. The demonstrators demand the handing over of power to the elected government of the head of the country Aung San Suu Kyi. The United Nations Human Rights Office, in a statement referring to several towns in Myanmar, said: “Many people have died as a result of shooting at crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myk, Bago and Pokokku. ” The statement quotes office spokesperson Raveena Shamdasani as saying: “We strongly condemn the escalation of violence against protesters in Myanmar and call on the military to stop using force against those demonstrating peacefully.” .

An Associated Press reporter was taken into custody on Saturday morning while covering the protests. Thein Zaw, journalist, is in police custody. According to information from the “Democratic Voice of Burma” (DVB), 19 people were confirmed dead in nine towns in Myanmar as of 5 pm, while the other 10 deaths have not been confirmed. According to DVB, five people died in Yangon and two in Mandalay.

According to local media, five people died in Davai. Three people died during the protest march. Such images are going viral on social networks, in which cartridge kiosks are visible. A young man has been identified on social media and is said to have been killed in a young Yangon. His body is visible in the photos.