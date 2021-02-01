Myanmar coup: why a military coup in Myanmar

In Myanmar, the military reversed the coup and detained several leaders, including senior leader Aung San Suu Kyi. These vicissitudes are considered very important for this Southeast Asian nation moving towards democracy. The military coup in this country, which has been under military rule for five decades, has been condemned by various countries and organizations around the world and has demanded the release of the detained leaders. In such a situation, it is important to know what is the reason for this coup.

Constitution

Army-owned ‘Mayawadi TV’ cited article 417 of the country’s constitution, which allowed the military to take power in an emergency. The presenter said the corona virus crisis and the government’s failure to hold the November elections are the reasons for the urgency. The army drafted the constitution in 2008 and under the charter they made a provision to hold power at the expense of democracy, civilian rule. Human rights groups have called the article a “possible coup system.” In the Constitution, 25% of the seats in the main ministry and cabinet parliament are reserved for the military, which limits the power of the civilian government and refuses to change the charter without the support of the military.

What is the reason?

Some experts have questioned why the military would reverse its powerful status quo, but others attributed the short-term retirement of General Mein Aung Hlang, who has served as the commander of the armed forces since 2011. Kim Jolife, who studies civil relations and Myanmar military, said, “The reason is the internal military policy which is quite opaque. Maybe it’s because of these equations and it can be an internal coup and a way to maintain dominance within the military. The military appointed Vice President Meint Sway as head of government for a year after serving as a military officer.

The election

Suu Kyi’s party won 396 of the 476 seats in the November legislative elections. The result was confirmed by the Central Election Commission. But shortly after the election was held, the military claimed there were millions of voters list errors in 314 cities, which led voters to vote multiple times or commit others ” electoral fraud ”. Jolife said: “But they showed no evidence of it.” The Election Commission last week denied the allegations and said there was no evidence to support the allegations. On the very first day of the new parliament after the elections, the army was overthrown. Suu Kyi and the other MPs had to be sworn in but were taken into custody. It was then announced on “Mayawadi TV” that the military would cede power to the victor after the end of a year of emergency.

What is happening now

The country’s communications services shut down in the morning and afternoon. Internet and telephone services are closed in the capital. Internet services are also disrupted in many other parts of the country. In the country’s largest city, Yangon, roads have been blocked with barbed wire and troops are stationed outside government buildings such as City Hill. Large numbers of people flocked to ATMs and food vendors, and Sui Chi’s party, the National League for Democracy, was withdrawn from some shops and homes.

What will happen next

Governments and international organizations around the world condemned the coup and said limited democratic reforms in Myanmar had suffered a setback. Human Rights Watch legal adviser Linda Lakhdheer said: “This is a big setback for current Myanmar as a democracy.” His credibility has been sidelined on the world stage. Human rights organizations fear that harsh action is possible against human rights activists, journalists and those who criticize the military. Many senators and former U.S. diplomats have criticized the military for demanding the release of democratic leaders and the ban on Myanmar by the Biden government and other countries around the world.