Myanmar protests against dead: Myanmar coup protests: Day of bloodiest violence in Myanmar, 114 civilians killed in brutal military action

Saturday was the bloodiest violence in Myanmar, which fought to save democracy after the arrest of Aung Sang Suu Kyi. As the Myanmar military demonstrated its strength by holding a parade on the annual Armed Forces Day, at least 114 people were killed in the streets playing Holi blood. The army massacred 44 towns across the country.

Among those killed was also a 13-year-old child, who entered his house and was shot dead by soldiers. Burmese troops opened fire in the residential area of ​​Meikhtila. According to the Myanmar Now report, to date, around 20 underage children have also been killed in the violence. Soldiers and police are shooting at people to quell protests against last month’s coup in the country.

Widespread international condemnation for the murders

An independent researcher collecting data on the current death toll in Yangon had reported 93 people who died as of Saturday night, which has now risen to 114. The deceased came from about two dozen towns and villages. That number is more than the March 14 figure for the highest death toll the day before after the coup. At that time, the death toll would be between 74 and 90.

This researcher, expressing the desire not to be named because of his security, most often corresponds to the data disseminated every day by the “Assistance Association of Political Prisonniers”. This institution keeps the details of death and arrest figures and is seen as a strong formula. These death figures have not been independently confirmed. The killings have been widely condemned internationally, and several diplomatic missions in Myanmar issued statements of the killing of civilians, including children, on Saturday.

328 people confirmed dead in coup followed by coup

The EU delegation to Myanmar said on Twitter: “The 76th Myanmar Armed Forces Day will be remembered as a day of terror and disrespect. The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is a defenseless act ”. The administration is using more power to deal with protests against the removal of Aan San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a February 1 coup, so the death toll in Myanmar is also rising. This military coup undermined progress towards democratic government after nearly five decades of military rule.

The Association of Political Prisoners confirmed until Saturday 328 deaths in the coup that followed the coup. Junta leader Major General Min Aung Hailing did not directly mention the nationwide protests against the coup, but in a speech to thousands of soldiers on the parade ground in the country’s capital Nepita , “ terrorism which could harm peace and society and state security, ” and called it unacceptable.

Protesters warn, they will be doubly opposed to the coup

This year’s program is seen as provoking violence, with protesters warning they will be doubly opposed to the coup and stage large protests. Protesters celebrated the holiday under its original name “Day of Resistance,” the start of a revolt against Japanese occupation during World War II. The MRTV government made an announcement on Friday evening and asked young people leading the protests to learn from those killed in protests about the risk of being shot in the head or in the back.

During these demonstrations, the maximum number of victims of the security forces became the first young person of the demonstration. This warning is widely threatened because most of the protesters were shot in the head, indicating that they were targeted. The announcement indicated that some young people participate in these protests as sports and asked their relatives and friends to tell them not to attend.