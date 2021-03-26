Myanmar protests take stock: Myanmar protests die: Army played Holi blood after Myanmar coup, 320 dead so far – Myanmar coup protests Over 300 killed junta crush opposition protesters against coup

Strong points:

After a coup in Myanmar on February 1, the military carried out a massive revolt against supporters of democracy and more than 300 people died in the bloody violence. Local media and human rights organizations claim that around 90% of people have been shot. The military spokesman himself admitted that 164 protesters and nine security guards were killed on Tuesday.

The deaths of so many people in Myanmar have infuriated Western countries, including the United States. Myanmar’s neighboring countries have also severely criticized him. According to the nonprofit group AAPP, crimes against humanity are committed on a daily basis. He said around 3,000 people have been arrested so far. The group reported that 320 people had died in Myanmar as of March 25.

Protesters call for a peaceful stop

Earlier Thursday, large numbers of protesters took to the streets and in some places security forces used force to disperse them. However, on Wednesday, protesters adopted a new strategy, calling for a peaceful bandh, as a result of which people remained inside their homes and business establishments were closed all day. Local media today reported violent actions against protesters in Hapan, capital of southeastern Karen province, Taunggayi, capital of eastern Shan province, and Mawlamayin, capital of Mone province.

Information about this was shared on social media forums. However, it is not known which soldiers used the cartridges in addition to the rubber bullets on the protesters. According to the broadcast and the online news service Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), two people were seriously injured in Hapan. At the same time, protests in other places, including Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, were peaceful this morning.

Military regime says it is softening up to calm protests

According to DVB news, one person was killed and four others were injured during a military operation in the town of Kyaukapadung in central Myanmar on Wednesday evening. Significantly, Myanmar’s military regime on Wednesday released hundreds of protesters, who were arrested for protesting the coup last month, giving the first sign of softness in calming the protests. The military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government from power on February 1.