Mysterious closure of the bushehr power plant: Iran’s only nuclear power plant has mysteriously closed, the Mossad is wreaking havoc again? – Iran only bushehr nuclear power plant mysterious emergency shutdown devastation of the mossad

Tehran

Iran’s only nuclear power plant has been mysteriously shut down after an emergency shutdown. It is said that this factory could remain closed for the next 4 days. It is dark due to the closure of the nuclear power plant. The shutdown of Iran’s only nuclear power plant has fueled speculation and the needle of suspicion is pointing at Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Gholamali Rakhshanimehar, head of the Tavanir State Electricity Power Company, said the Bushahr-based unit was shut down on Saturday. It will be closed for about three to four days. Although he did not share further details, this is the first time Iran has carried out an emergency shutdown of the unit. The unit, located in the southern port city of Bushehr, was launched in 2011 with Russian assistance.

Uranium for the plant comes from Russia

Nuclear official Mahmoud Jafari said in March that the facility may have to be shut down because Tehran is unable to purchase the necessary parts and equipment due to US sanctions. Iran must return the energy bar used by this reactor to Russia so that it does not manufacture a nuclear bomb by misusing it. The uranium for this plant comes from Russia. This is monitored by the United Nations.

The speculation market has warmed due to the closure of the Bushahr plant. People on social media fear that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad is behind this. Israel has always opposed Iran’s nuclear program. New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has also warned the world about Iran’s nuclear program.

Mossad’s hand in attack on Iranian nuclear center

Yossi Cohen, the former head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, recently hinted at a hand in the attack on the Iranian nuclear facility. He indirectly acknowledged Mossad’s role in the attack on the Iranian nuclear facility and the assassination of scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh on a Channel 12 program. In this program, Kohne made it clear to Iranian nuclear scientists that they could also be attacked if they did not quit their jobs. Yossi Cohen retired as Mossad chief just days ago.