Mysterious Gingerbread Monolith Appears in San Francisco, USA at Christmas: Mysterious Gingerbread Pillar Seen in San Francisco, USA

Strong points:

Continuing the process of obtaining a mysterious metal pillar from the American desert of Utah, a mysterious pole now sits on a hill in San Francisco, California on Christmas Day. Hasan francesco

The process of launching the Secret Metal Column from America’s Utah desert still doesn’t go by the name of stopping. Today on Christmas Day, a secret pillar sits on a hill in the city of San Francisco, California. This time the peculiarity is that this pillar is made of an unusual thing. This pillar is approximately 7 feet tall and was found in the Corona Height Park in the town of Castro.

The metal poles that have been found so far are made of shiny metal and bear mysterious stripes. On the other hand, local people said the pillar found in San Francisco was made of gingerbread. It is said that this pillar is built in the same way that houses are made of gingerbread. No one knows how this gingerbread pillar got there like the other pillars and how long it will stay there.

People tell about the Christmas miracle

On the other hand, upon meeting the Gingerbread Monolith, it is widely discussed on social media and people are calling it a Christmas miracle. Let me tell you, after America’s demise from Utah and Romania, the metal’s mysterious pillar has already been exhibited once in California. According to local media, the metal pole was found atop the Pine Mountains in California. Right next to this mountain is the town of Atascadero.

Earlier in November, a 12-foot-tall metal pole was discovered in the Utah desert. After its discovery, discussions between ordinary people and researchers intensified where it came from. It began to be described from the art of performing to the manual labor of the alien. However, he disappeared a few days later. 24 hours after its disappearance, the pole appeared in Romania, in Europe.

The pillar was removed as silently as it was planted

This pole had also disappeared from Romania and appeared in California, United States. The pillar in Romania measured about 2.8 meters. Local journalist Robert Isab said the pillar found in the old fort was stealthily planted, it was removed. He said that an unknown person, probably the local welder, may have built it and now its place is just a pit.