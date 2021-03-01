mysterious stripes from nasa siberia: mysterious secrets seen in satellite images over russia, nasa scientists are also shocked – mysterious stripes spotted over russia in arctic siberia region on images satellite nasa is perplexed

Siberia

Mysterious stripes can be seen in satellite images taken from the sky near the Markha River in the Siberian region of Russia. Scientists at US space NASA are also surprised to see these scratches. Scientists are unable to understand the reason for these scratches. Newly placed photographs on NASA’s Earth Observatory website show bent ground.

NASA has captured these Landsat 8 images on its camera over the years. It can be seen in the photo that deep and clear stripes are visible on both sides of the Makkha River. This mysterious effect is visible in all four seasons, but in winter it can be seen clearly. Due to the snow in winter, these mysterious stripes are clearly visible from each other.

Scientists are also not convinced of the reasons why such mysterious streaks are observed in Siberia. Experts make a very contradictory interpretation of these stripes in Siberia. In one possible interpretation, this region of Russia is said to be covered with snow 90 percent of the year. The earth is only visible here for a while. Experts say this secret design was created by sometimes being buried under the snow and sometimes sticking out of the ground when the snow melts.

In contrast, these areas in Norway are much smaller than in Siberia. Some other experts say that due to land erosion for millions of years, these scratches lie. American geologist Thomas Crawford told NASA that these stripes are sedimentary rocks. On the other hand, we see in the photos that these stripes get bigger in winter. NASA scientists believe these scratches are still a mystery to them.