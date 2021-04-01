Mysterious Surface Book appears in black

The Surface family of products has grown over the years to the point where peripherals and other hardware products from Microsoft are grouped together under the Surface name. We have moved from how products always sported an elegant silver color, magnesium, to offering a variety of colors.

In most Surface products we have an alternative in black. However, some like Surface Studio and Surface Book never had this alternative available. Now, in Microsoft 365 news, a Surface Book was seen in black, which looks great.

A possible Surface Book 3 in black might be ready

We are already warning you that this is not the first time that a team from the Surface family has been seen and never subsequently reaches the market in this color. This happened with an alleged Surface Studio in black color which was never released. The most recent move was a Surface Go 2 rumored to be released in January.

Later, according to the folks at Windows Central, it was canceled without apparent justification. The reality is that the black option makes these devices very stylish, but their wear suffers more from possible friction or bumps.

It looks like Microsoft still has a lot of surprises for this year. We’ll see what devices they’re working on, but Surface Studio has been asking for a renewal for at least some time in processors.

The latest rumors speak of an imminent Surface Laptop 4 that would incorporate new processors from Intel and AMD. In addition, it would integrate more AMD Ryzen options into its equipment. The Surface family of devices is already considered one of the main pillars of the company despite its early days. The Redmond giant appears determined to deliver its ever-expanding family of products.