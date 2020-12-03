Mysterious Surface device appears on Geekbench

Information about upcoming Surface devices continues to leak. This time it hit Geekbench 5. The popular benchmark received information about a Microsoft device with two variants. Let’s see what they’ve been working on.

Surface Laptop 4 benchmarks reportedly leaked

We have indicated that it will be Laptop 4 because the benchmarks that have been leaked include 11th gen Intel processors and a mysterious ARM processor.

AMD variant Intel variant

According to the folks at IT Home, the Intel version of the new Surface includes the top-of-the-line model, the i7-1185G7, while the AMD version may be mistakenly identified as a custom Surface Laptop 3 processor, R7 3780U.

AMD and Microsoft have customized the Ryzen 3780U. This one has only 8 cores with four threads, while this processor is 8 cores 16 threads, main frequency 2 GHz, Turf 4 GHz. For comparison, the R7 4800U has 16 cores and 8 threads, 1.8-4.2 GHz. Judging by the 8MB three-tier cache, this mystery processor may still be the Zen 2 architecture, with higher frequencies. high due to customization.

As you know, at the moment the only Surface device with an AMD processor is the laptop. We understand that the benchmarks we have seen match. According to the latest rumors, the new Surface devices will arrive in January of next year with no design changes.