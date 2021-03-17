Mystery of missing water on Mars solved NASA scientists say liquid is hiding in Martian crust: 99% of hidden water supplies on Mars, NASA scientists say

Billions of years ago on Mars, filled with endless possibilities, huge ponds of water, lakes and seas existed but over time everything disappeared. The question of where this water went has long been a question for scientists. According to a new study by the American space agency NASA, 30 to 99% of the water of Mars is hidden on this red planet. He said that this water exists only inside the minerals present inside the outer crust of Mars. The researchers designed a computer simulation using data from the satellite and the rover rotating above Mars. He describes how the water gradually dissipated from Mars. Let’s know the whole story….

Mars turned rocky after a volcanic eruption

Scientists have reported that the Chantani form of Mars occurred 3-4 billion years ago after a volcanic eruption. Earth is able to recycle its top layer and remove trapped water. On the contrary, the rocks of Mars are so old that they can store large amounts of water. Earlier on July 31, 2008, NASA’s Phoenix Mars lander confirmed the presence of water inside the Mars ice. He said that this ice also contains the same elements found inside the ice found on earth. It is not another form of ice. There are many ancient dry valleys and river trails on the Red Planet, which has long been a sign that water must flow here. NASA’s Rover Perseverance is currently engaged in an investigative operation in the Jjero pit. It is a lake where there was a huge lake 3.5 billion years ago.

NASA Scientists Solved The Water Puzzle This Way

Until now, it was believed that most of the water on Mars has flown through the atmosphere due to Mars’ low gravity. Researcher Eva Scheller said the theory of water blown into the atmosphere does not completely match our data. Our data shows how much water was on Mars at any given time. Scientists have now solved this mystery with the help of NASA’s planetary data system. For this, he also used data from the satellites traveling around the rover and Mars. This team also included figures of meteorites falling from space to Earth. The research has focused on all forms of water on the Red Planet and the chemical elements of the atmosphere and the upper layer. Research indicates that only water through the atmosphere did not end up on Mars. According to the latest research, water from Mars is present on the outer surface of the ground. Unlike Earth, there is no tectonic plate on Mars, so once it dries up it still stays the same.

Huge saltwater lake found under ice on the Red Planet

Previous scientists have claimed that a huge saltwater lake was found under the ice at the south pole of Mars. The amount of salt on the lakes of Mars can cause problems. It is believed that lakes below the surface require enormous amounts of salt to become liquid. From the interiors of Mars, the heat will reach here but it will not be enough to convert the ice into water. Therefore, it is important to have salt. After that, scientists talked about three more lakes. The discovery was made based on radar data from the spacecraft orbiting Mars Mars-Express from the European Space Agency. Scientist Elena Pettinelli from the University of Rome, who was taking part in the study, said: “We discovered the same source of water but we found three other sources around it.” It’s a complex system ”. The team used Mars’ advanced radar for the MARSIS (Suburface and Ionosphere Sounding) radar instrument on Mars Express. MARSIS sent out radio waves that collided with the surface of Mars and just below the surface.

Water panels one kilometer below the surface of Mars

How these signals are reflected can be determined depending on the existing material – rock, ice or water. This method is also used to locate glacial lakes on Earth. The team found areas on Mars where there are signs of water under a mile of snow. Scientists say that these lakes stretch for about 75,000 square kilometers. The largest lake is approximately 30 square kilometers and is surrounded by 3 small lakes. Due to the low pressure on the surface of Mars, the presence of liquid water is not possible, but scientists have long believed that there may be water here. Billions of years ago, when there were seas and lakes here, maybe there were traces left of them. If there is such a reservoir, it can increase life expectancy on Mars. Life also exists in glacial lakes on Earth, in regions like Antarctica.