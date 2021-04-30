Na-249 by poll: Pakistan People’s Party wins NA-249 by poll Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in fifth place: Pakistan People’s Party wins Imran Khan’s party in fifth place in election partial NA-249 in Pakistan

Islamabad

The era of Imran Khan’s rule in Pakistan is now considered satisfactory. Depressed with desperation and resentment, the Pakistani people taught Imran Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party a hard lesson in the NA-249 parliamentary election in Karachi. In this by-election, Kadir Khan Mandokhel of the Pakistani People’s Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won. He defeated Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N candidate, Miftah Ismail. While the PTI candidate from Imran’s party, Amjad Afridi, is in fifth place.

TLP contested elections after ban

What’s great is that despite the ban on this by-election, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan put forward its candidate. In this election, TLP Mufti Nazir candidate Ahmed Kamalvi finished third with 11,125 votes. The same fundamentalist party launched a violent attack on the streets of Pakistan in the name of the severance of diplomatic relations with France a few days ago. After that, the Imran cabinet banned the TLP as a terrorist organization.

Opposition parties fought the elections separately

The opposition parties quarreled separately in the NA-249 parliamentary byelection, although they claim to be united in the name of the impeachment of the Imran government. After the victory, enthusiastic Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted and thanked voters in Karachi. At the same time, Maryam Nawaz, prominent leader of PML-N and daughter of Nawaz Sharif, tweeted and accused of rigging the election.

Maryam calls for the election results to be stopped

Mariam Nawaz wrote that the Election Commission should stop the results of one of the most controversial and controversial elections. Even if that won’t happen, this victory will be temporary and the PML-N will return soon. He thanked the constituents for voting for Nawaz Sharif and the party and for supporting Miftah Ismail.

Only 15% vote at the end of the evening?

He wondered how this continued into the late night when the turnout was only 15 to 18 percent. Did the game take place behind the scenes that delayed election workers? Do they think we are stupid? Previously this seat belonged to Nawaz Sharif’s party, but in 2018 Imran Khan’s party won from here. But in the by-elections of that time, Imran’s party slipped to fifth position.