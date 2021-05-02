Nacho Cano receives medal from the Community of Madrid and praises Ayuso by turning it over and calling it a “miracle”

Publication: Sunday, May 2, 2021 12:49 PM

Emotional moment that was lived in the medal ceremony of the Community of Madrid. Artist Nacho Cano received the Grand Cross of the Order on May 2 and devoted his speech to praising the work of the PP president and candidate for re-election on March 4, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The singer described Díaz Ayuso as a “miracle” for keeping the theaters open and then handing him the band that had been delivered to him there “for being so brave and being such a good president”.

“Among my employees, almost all Catalans, many separatists, people who vote for Podemos, Vox, everywhere … they said to me” if you see the president, say two words: thank you and courageous. “You deserve it,” Nacho Said Cano on the spot.

Visibly moved Isabel Díaz Ayuso received the group and joined in the applause of the artist.