Nancy Cunard, Queen of Naples Culture Nancy Cunard, Queen of Naples There would be no opera in the world capable of doing justice to the inordinate biography of Nancy Cunard, who turned her passage through this life into a work of art with a long final fade to black: she died ragged, consumed, alone, alienated and with his body – so desired in the past – reduced to skin and bones, in the same Paris where he had reigned and collected lovers, who was more famous, avant-garde or transgressive, in the frenzied twenties of the last century. Writer, founder of a prestigious publishing house (Hours Press), fighter for civil rights and against racial discrimination, anti-fascist reporter on the front line during our Civil War and chronicler of the lives of Spanish Republicans in French refugee camps, she was also an irresistible socialite , as had been her mother Maud, who established her own celebrity emporium in London. Man Ray photographed her, Constantin Brâncuși sculpted her, Oskar Kokoschka painted her, Samuel Beckett translated for her and Tristan Tzara, Aldous Huxley, Ezra Pound, Wyndham Lewis or Louis passed through her arms – and it is only a tiny sample button. Aragon. It is not difficult to recognize your own voice at the beginning of "The lovers", a poem included in his book Outlaws ("Outlaws"), by 1921: "There have been hundreds of lovers, / princes and clowns and fools; / powerful, shy, humble, obscene, / and some whose hearts were never clean / who ignored all the rules. " Partenope Music by George Frideric Handel. Brenda Rae, Teresa Iervolino, Iestyn Davies, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jeremy Ovenden and Nikolai Borchev. Titular Orchestra of the Royal Theater. Musical director: Ivor Bolton. Stage director: Christopher Alden. Teatro Real, until 23 of November.

In the absence of that impossible opera, Christopher Alden has decided to turn Parténope, the legendary founder and queen of Naples, into Nancy Cunard, a transfer much less bizarre than it might initially seem. The protagonist of Handel’s opera also accumulates suitors, precisely three princes, and as mythological was the Parisian salon on rue Le Regrattier in one as that city in the other, baptized with the name of the siren Parthenope, who invented the medieval chronicles . But there are more connections: in the eleventh scene of the first act of the opera, Parténope announces to her friends before leading her troops: “ l’amazzone io sarò ”. A famous portrait of Nancy Cunard painted by Eugene McCown in 1923 shows her precisely dressed as an Amazon Hat included, very similar to the one in the Man Ray photograph in which we see Tristan Tzara, kneeling, kissing Nancy’s hand, wearing men’s clothing and a mask that covers his eyes and nose. Her close friend Janet Flanner was photographed by Berenice Abbott around the same time wearing two similar masks on the front of a top hat that belonged, like the coat she wears, to Cunard’s father. Now, in Madrid, she appears on stage with her arms lined with the African-inspired bracelets that she made her hallmark, her marceled hair (the wave technique that Marcel Grateau invented and caused a sensation among women of the time) and in the second act wearing a tailcoat and top hat , as is de rigueur. And it is precisely Man Ray who is embodied in the character of Emilio, prince of Cuma in the original libretto and turned by Alden, camera in hand, into a kind of notary of what happens around him while also being an occasional participant in the plot. Instead of Canetti’s hearing witness, he is the closest thing to a witnessing witness.

Emilio / Man Ray (Jeremy Ovenden) climbs the stairs after photographing Armindo, Rosmira, Parténope and Arsace) and singing his aria ‘Anch’io pugnar saprò’ from the first act. Javier del Real

These exchanged, or interchangeable, sexual identities were commonplace in the effervescently surreal Paris where Cunard lavished his charms, but they are also, less explicitly, a locus classicus in baroque serious opera, a genre in which Partenope participates while dynamiting it or , at the very least, it satirizes or calls into question. In this montage, with a profusion of greasy mustaches, there are women who disguise themselves as men (Rosmira in two acts, Parténope herself in part of the second), castrated men who sing with a woman’s voice (Arsace and Armindo) and, under the magnifying glass of Alden, unimaginable homosexuals in a closet (Ormonte, here apparent brother of Parténope, who wears the same marcelled waves and who ends up disguising himself as a woman in the third act), something very in line with the androgynous ways of dressing that Cunard popularized so much and whose influence even inspired two Gucci and Dior fashion shows just ten years ago, prompting an American journalist to speak of the ubiquity of the “ghost of Nancy Cunard.” Christopher Alden premiered his proposal at the English National Opera three years earlier, in 2008, and it is this production, not in English but in the original Italian, which now arrives in Madrid.

The scenography presents us with Cunard’s idealized apartment in Paris, dominated by a large spiral staircase in the first act, divided into two levels and with a small toilet right in the center that gives a lot of play in the second, and with a small bed on the right and a large open wall in the third. The meticulous lighting creates constant shadow play in the large white spaces. There are numerous references to the period, sometimes used as part of the dramaturgy: the clearest case is the large photographs that Emilio / Man Ray puts to dry at the end of the second act and that in the third turn out to be parts of a gigantic collage of the famous portrait made by the American of the beautiful Lee Miller naked with his left arm bent over his head.

Photo Family: from left to right, Parténope (Brenda Rae), Oronte (Nikolái Borchev), Rosmira (Teresa Iervolino), Armindo (Anthony Roth Costanzo) and, it’s back, Arsace (Iestyn Davies), in the first act of the opera . Javier del Real

Man Ray himself appears characterized at the beginning and end of the opera in the same way that he photographed André Breton, with his face peeking out of the oval cut out of white cardboard and rubber goggles like a swimmer’s. Also seen projected onto a wall in the second act is his short Le retour à la raison , by 1923, in which we see at the end another naked female torso, that of Kiki de Montparnasse, her favorite model, literally flooded by the light that enters through a window, perhaps not very different from the one that forms part of the scenography: while Rosmira sings her aria at the end of the first act, an intense light also enters from the outside and the air poetically shakes the curtains.

There are plenty of references, therefore, to convince us of where and when the action we are contemplating takes place, although there are some collateral winks added, such as presenting Ormonte with a beard a la Lytton Strachey (Cunard intimated in London with many members of the Bloomsbury group, also lavish in communal parties and in all kinds of communicating sexual identities), and it does not seem unreasonable to intuit in this modern and agile Armindo a certain pa relationship with the Buster Keaton of the twenties, especially in his acrobatic aria of the first act, or with the very young Fred Astaire in “ Nobil core che ben ama” , his aria of the third , including tap dancing and Parthenope’s top hat play. In the third act, at the top of a huge sideboard, the threat of a pickax and an alarm clock in precarious balance hangs over Rosmira, an imitation of the ax and the clock that hang from a pulley over the head of Tristan Tzara in the portrait that made him Man Ray, sitting at the top of a ladder, in 1921.

Apart from personal and temporal correlations, Alden gives a lesson in theatrical congruence (the card games at the beginning and end of the opera, identical pose of Parténope / Nancy standing at the table and a chair as soon as the curtain rises at the end of the overture and just before going down in the third act) and how the characters should move on a stage, always hitting the location they choose for them, whether they are singers or spectators, for her absences or even to point out her impending fate, as when Parthenope and Arsace head to her bedroom after the queen has shed her s bracelets from his left arm and allow Arsace to remove the ones on his right, a symbolic way of undressing and surrendering to him. But the American director, aware that Partenope is impregnated with a strong farcical component, which he is determined to reinforce and update, also knows how to introduce small very effective comic elements, such as the appearance of Arsace buried in toilet paper on the toilet at the beginning of his aria “Poterti dir vorrei” . Before, after the war parody with which the second act begins, in that same toilet, Emilio / Man Ray had sung, poking his head over the door to be heard, and Rosmira had taken cover behind a newspaper, which he sets aside only to throw Arsace his repeated accusations ( “Infido, ungrato!” ) in the duo “E vuoi con dure tempre ”. Shortly after, she finally renounces her Eurimene costume and begins her slow reconversion into a woman.

On the musical side, there is a lot and good that needs to be said. Weighed down by the cuts that were made in their day in London, some have been reversed, but of those that remain, there are some that hurt more than others. The deletions, which are concentrated in the first and third acts, never affect Parténope, while the characters who fare worse are Rosmira and Arsace. She, the heroine who had given the title to the opera that Caldara composed from the same libretto, is deprived of her opening aria, “ Se non ti sai spiegar” , essential for glimpse its deep psychology, for it makes itself known in a major mode very different from its later agitated minor keys. His second aria of the third act, “ Quel volto mi piace” , is the natural answer to Arsace’s preceding question, “Ch’io parta?” : both are in E major / minor and form a diptych that should not be dismembered.

Arsace (Iestyn Davies) sings his aria ‘Dimmi, pietoso ciel ‘, moved to the beginning of the third act, while Parténope (Brenda Rae) pours champagne on Armindo (Anthony Roth Costanzo). Javier del Real

Arsace, meanwhile, loses three , although “Dimmi, pietoso ciel”, from the first act, unexpectedly recovers right at the beginning of the third. Charles Burney wrote that “it bears the seal of a great teacher” and his relocation thus brings it closer to the great aria of the prince of Corinth in the third act, “ Ma quai note di mesti lamenti” , which Burney calls “admirable.” That both are in G minor and contain parts obbligati for transverse flute (one and two, respectively) speaks in favor of this invented closeness, even more so if, as Alden does, they are presented as variants of a rias of the dream, sung one in bed, hungover after the transfer of bottles of the second act, and another next to an old record player that works as a dreamlike element of remembrance, with Rosmira dancing in the background as the visual embodiment of her dreams. In defense of Alden and Bolton, it must be remembered that Handel was the first to suppress, translate and rewrite arias to suit new singers or circumstances that occurred in reruns of his operas.

Who sings these two arias of the dream is Iestyn Davies, Armindo in London in 1923 and Arsace now in Madrid , where he becomes, without a doubt, the most prominent singer of the representation. He is not only the one who knows the baroque language best, the one who has Handel’s style imprinted on his skin, but also the interpreter with the best vocal technique and projection, clearer diction and greater stage intelligence. He dominates all registers equally: at the end of the second act, his “ Furibondo spira il vento” is a display of virtuosity and precision (it is a great success for Alden to wake up from blow to Parténope at the precise moment in which the gale of agility of her suitor subsides); at the beginning of the third, his “Ch’io parta?” is just a whisper that radiates musicality and expressiveness in each note, like the aforementioned “ Ma quai note di mesti lamenti” , where it makes its desolation perfectly credible , anguish and helplessness.

The other countertenor, the American Anthony Roth Costanzo, whom we already admired years ago in Death in Venice by Britten , is the second great winner of the podium of honor. He does not have the vocal quality of Davies, but his innocent, endearing and immature Armindo is also a paragon of musical and stage virtues, perhaps reaching their highest point in his aria with the rhythm of Sicilian of the second act, “Non chiedo, oh luci vaghe” , who sings to his beloved from on high, although where he conquers the public, and finally wins the heart of Parténope, is in “Nobil core che ben ama” as a more than credible lookalike of Fred Astaire and an effeminacy very much in line with the production and its temporary translocation. Teresa Iervolino’s Rosmira does not always shine at the same level, especially because the Italian has a small voice that struggles to make itself heard at times when it is technically and dynamically most demanded. But in all the recitatives and whenever he can sing without restriction, as in one of the only two recitativi accompagnati of the opera, the extraordinary “Cieli, che miro! ” of the third act, manages to record his great class. In the great aria with horns at the end of the first act, “Io Seguo sol fiero”, perfectly conveys Handel’s goal: to be more credible and virile in his masculine disguise than the real men around her. That is why when seeing her finally dressed as a woman in the last scene of the opera, her long and perfect exercise of transvestism as Eurimene is further appreciated.

Jeremy Ovenden, well known in the Theater Real for his magnificent interventions in La clemenza di Tito , Rodelinda and Idomeneo , once again reveals himself as a brave singer, friend of taking risks from which he comes out gracefully, with solid technical foundations and great acting skills, which help him to compose a more than plausible Emilio / Man Ray , with an outstanding for his last aria, “La gloria in nobil alma” , where the opera’s hitherto sardonic heroism finally becomes a noble, royal and beneficial virtue. Nikolai Borchev improves his participation in La Calisto by Cavalli with a comic Ormonte but without incurring excesses, not even when Alden makes him dress in woman, with a spectacular crinoline and bracelets on both arms à la Cunard, when she carries the swords of the duel between Arsace and Rosmira / Eurimene of the third act. He is not exactly a bass, and his agility sometimes falters, but he knows how to sing and say the text with great property.

Parthenope (Brenda Rae), Rosmira (Teresa Iervolino) and Arsace (Iestyn Davies) during the ‘terzetto’ ‘Un cor infedele’. Javier del Real

This last point is the main waterway for those who should have concentrated the biggest applause, American soprano Brenda Rae. However, as happened in L’elisir d’amore and in Don Giovanni , it does not convince or conquer the public, even when the composer and the musical and stage directors put everything in their favor. She is a dedicated and obedient actress, and her determination to make her Parténope / Nancy Cunard credible is evident, a not an easy task, especially if the role is sung for the first time, as is her case. The Baroque does not seem, in any case, its natural territory, its agility is not clean or regular and above the Sun its sharp notes transmit tension, sometimes becoming a scream (and in its first aria, L ‘ amor ed il destin , must go up to a C). The poor Italian diction could be overlooked, but where the greatest deficit is found is in the musical expression of the text, in the differentiation of one and the other aria, because it tends to sing everything in an indistinct and somewhat superficial way, without going into depth (musical , not scenic) in the changes that her character is experiencing, forced to decide between her three suitors and tending to act capriciously as the sovereign that she is. She should have been the queen of the party, but others end up occupying her throne.

The direction of Ivor Bolton, here in his liquid element, that of his origins in front of a small Baroque training, constitutes the umpteenth ratification of his natural affinity with the operatic Handel, which he manages to understand and translate as only his greatest interpreters know how to do. Playing the harpsichord in the recitatives (and occasionally in some arias), he has the orchestra (modern strings, but led by a specialist, Pauline Nobes, as concertmaster, also modern woods, but natural horns and trumpets, the four exceptionally safe all the night) at his mercy, always doing what he wants and always sounding disciplined and in perfect style. In the hyperactive continuous, the surprising presence of the organ stands out in some slow arias, and the harp, chitarrone , cello and harpsichord provide an equally unitary, but flexible and timbrally changing support to the recitatives, that never sound routine, academic or formal. First and second violins have to play in unison in many arias and the tuning, articulation and homogeneity in the bow strokes is maintained, without ups and downs, from beginning to end: it is not surprising, therefore, that the orchestra and conductor received the greatest applause and ovations of the night. Although there are tempi necessarily very fast, a constant communion between pit and scene is perceived, with hardly any mismatches except for the final chorus, converting the arias, the two duets, the triplet and the quartet ( Partenope contains an unusual number of sets) in worlds with their own personality but interrelated with what precedes and follows them. It is Bolton who must also be behind the accurate ornamentation added by the singers in the repetitions of the first section of their arias da capo and in their cadential points .

Last scene of the opera, with the characters playing cards as at the beginning of the first act, and Parténope / Nancy Cunard posing as the queen of the evening, exactly like at the beginning of the opera. Javier del Real

Partenope parody at times the treatment of love habitual in serious operas, as is clear, for example, in the very brief duet “Per te moro” sung by Parténope and Arsace midway through the first act . In her last aria, “ Sì, scherza, sì”, a last minute addition by Handel, Parténope turns philosophical and draws a bittersweet conclusion about how much has been lived during the opera, admitting that all love carries its inevitable doses of pain. Nancy Cunard proved this duplicity in her own flesh, and not infrequently: “Love appeared and seemed the conqueror / who was to heal the world, proclaiming justice / with numerous promises of inspiration / and a high creed of generosity; of all religions, Love is the proudest ”, wrote the then young and irresistible woman, with an almost transparent gaze and a caryatid profile, in her poem And if the End Be Now?… (“What if the end was now …?”). In another, The Wreath ( ” The crown of flowers”) , we read, in change, that “Love has destroyed my life, and for too long / I have alienated myself with life, I have unraveled / too late the secrets of existence!” With her –in the splendor of her reign– as the protagonist, Partenope reinforces her credentials as a great opera full of ironies, chiaroscuro and, ultimately, wisdom. And the one that has just premiered at the Teatro Real is a great show. To finally see this Handel masterpiece performed in Spain for the first time is not a rarity, but a privilege, long and very pleasant, that no one should miss.