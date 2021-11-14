Nancy Cunard, Queen of Naples
There would be no opera in the world capable of doing justice to the inordinate biography of Nancy Cunard, who turned her passage through this life into a work of art with a long final fade to black: she died ragged, consumed, alone, alienated and with his body – so desired in the past – reduced to skin and bones, in the same Paris where he had reigned and collected lovers, who was more famous, avant-garde or transgressive, in the frenzied twenties of the last century. Writer, founder of a prestigious publishing house (Hours Press), fighter for civil rights and against racial discrimination, anti-fascist reporter on the front line during our Civil War and chronicler of the lives of Spanish Republicans in French refugee camps, she was also an irresistible socialite , as had been her mother Maud, who established her own celebrity emporium in London. Man Ray photographed her, Constantin Brâncuși sculpted her, Oskar Kokoschka painted her, Samuel Beckett translated for her and Tristan Tzara, Aldous Huxley, Ezra Pound, Wyndham Lewis or Louis passed through her arms – and it is only a tiny sample button. Aragon. It is not difficult to recognize your own voice at the beginning of “The lovers”, a poem included in his book Outlaws (“Outlaws”), by 1921: “There have been hundreds of lovers, / princes and clowns and fools; / powerful, shy, humble, obscene, / and some whose hearts were never clean / who ignored all the rules. ”
Partenope
Music by George Frideric Handel. Brenda Rae, Teresa Iervolino, Iestyn Davies, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jeremy Ovenden and Nikolai Borchev. Titular Orchestra of the Royal Theater. Musical director: Ivor Bolton. Stage director: Christopher Alden. Teatro Real, until 23 of November.