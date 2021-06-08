Nano Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027| TMR Report – Old Sport Republic

TMR predicts the global revenue of nano PLC solutions will reach $6.09 billion in 2025, driven by a growing adoption and upgrade of nano PLC systems & controls in various industry verticals.

Highlighted with 56 tables and 71 figures, this 161-page report “Global Nano Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide nano-size PLC solutions market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global nano PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and region.

Based on architecture, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)

• Software

• Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Fixed Nano PLC

• Modular Nano PLC

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Energy & Power Industry

• Automotive Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Home & Building Automation Industry

• Chemicals & Plastics Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Water and Wastewater Industry

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global nano PLC vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global nano PLC market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging product trends & market opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG