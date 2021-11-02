nanomedicine-or-how-the-smallest-beings-solve-the-biggest-problems

# SomosFuturo is a project to inspire young people and make them protagonists of the future. We want to boost your talent and awaken your passion for scientific knowledge. They are the engine to conquer tomorrow.

This web series is an exciting journey in 32 video-stages starring great popularizers of science in Spain. In this episode, the nineteenth of the series, the doctor in Biomedicine and Biochemistry Teresa Arnandis, better known in her disseminating role as Lady Science, brings us closer to the world of possibilities that is already opening up thanks to tiny molecules, less than 100 nanometers. Thanks to the development of nanomaterials, explains Arnandis, some drugs can be applied directly to cells affected by a disease, limiting the negative side effects that they could have, for example, in the stomach or liver. But that is, according to account, only the beginning. There are more, many more options not so far away, some that would even allow these nanomolecules to carry out an accurate diagnosis to release drugs: diagnosis and therapy at the same time, “theranosis”, they call it. Isn’t it amazing? Discover this and much more in the video.