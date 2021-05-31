Naomi Osaka announces her retirement from the tournament – ScoopCube

The indispensable number two in the world, Naomi Osaka, who got caught in a stalemate with the Roland Garros organizers because of her refusal to attend press conferences, has announced her withdrawal from the tournament.

World number two Naomi Osaka, who got caught in a stalemate with the Roland Garros organizers because of her refusal to attend press conferences, announced her withdrawal from the tournament on social media on Monday.

“Hi everyone, this is a situation that I wasn’t imagining or looking for when I tweeted the other day. I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I am withdrawing (from the tournament) everyone can concentrate on tennis again, “tweeted the Japanese. “I’ll be stepping back from the seats for a while, but when the time comes I really want to work with the Circuit to discuss ways to improve things for the players, the press and ‘the fans,” she announced also on. “I never wanted to disturb and understand that the timing wasn’t good and my message should have been clearer,” she says. “The truth is, I’ve been through long periods of depression since the 2018 US Open (which it won, editor’s note) and I’ve had great difficulty recovering,” she continues. “Although the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I apologize to all the nice journalists I have insulted), I feel uncomfortable speaking in public and I feel like I am doing the world press”, said the 23-year-old.

“In Paris I already felt vulnerable and fearful”

“So in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and scared and thought it would be better to save myself and miss the press conference. I announced it in advance because I feel that the rules in force are out of date and I am pointing it out wanted.” “She adds.” I wrote privately to the tournament organizers to apologize and let them know that I am ready to speak to them after the tournament because the Grand Slams are intense, “she wrote.

On the Sunday after her first-round win, she did not appear in front of the press and was fined $ 15,000. But the organizers of the four Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open) had threatened in a joint statement that they would be excluded from the Paris major or even the other three if they insisted.