Narayanganj factory fire in Bangladesh

Dhaka

At least 52 people have been killed and several injured after a fire broke out at a factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. The media gave this news on Friday. According to some reports, a fire broke out Thursday evening at a factory in Roopganj in Narayanganj. Emergency personnel recovered more than 52 bodies from the factory. This building is said to have 6 floors.

Deputy director Debashish Bardhan, attached to the rescue team, said 49 bodies were recovered on the fourth floor alone. The total death toll from it rose to 52. He said the bodies were so badly burned that they could not be identified. For this reason, it will be difficult to hand them over to family members. A DNA test may be required to match the cadaver.

Meanwhile, the firefighters are trying on the war footing to put out the blaze. It is said that there was a large amount of flammable polyethylene, ghee and other items in this building. As a result, it was not possible to contain the fire. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased organize a sit-in in front of the factory. A large number of police forces have been deployed to monitor the situation.