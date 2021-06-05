Narbonne lost in the final against Bourg-en-Bresse (26-16) – ScoopCube

the essentials The Audois are not champions of the third division, the Burgiens take the title. But as a finalist, RCN players have the confidence to play in Pro D2 for the next season.

The Narbonne players bowed this Saturday afternoon on June 5th in the national final, the new third division of French rugby.

The players of Bourg-en-Bresse are therefore the first French champions of the event thanks to their 26-16 success. This final took place in Bourgoin-Jaillieu.

The Burgiens achieved two attempts in this encounter (22nd and 63rd), against only one for the Narbonnais, the work of Daniel Faleafa from the second minute.

According to the formula of the National, thanks to their entry into the finals, these two teams have the certainty that they will develop further in Pro D2 in the next season.