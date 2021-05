Posted on 05/30/2021 at 6:31 pm, updated at 11:39 pm

the indispensable RC Narbonnais won in the semi-finals of joining Pro D2 against Stade Niçois on the Nice lawn (9-12). The Narbonnais therefore find the Pro D2. In the other semifinals they play the national title against Bourg-en-Bresse, the broad winner of Albi (36-16).

