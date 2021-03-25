Narendra Modi Bangladesh Visit: PM Narendra Modi to visit temples in Bangladesh: PM Narendra Modi to visit temple in Bangladesh

Dhaka

Two temples in the southwest of the country were decorated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Bangladesh. During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers in these temples. At the same time, he will participate in major events to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

First international trip after the Corona outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26-27 during his first international visit after the Corona virus outbreak. During this time, he will also meet at the delegation level with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. Sources said Hasina will receive Modi at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning.

Narendra Modi visit to Bangladesh: Imran, who described Japan as a neighbor of Germany and raging Bangladesh in Pakistan, told India a true friend

“ Awaiting prayers for millions of people in both countries ”

He said that during the two-day visit, Modi will visit Satheera and Gopalganj on Saturday at the temples of Jeshoreswari and Orkandi in the southwest. Dilip Mukherjee, a priest at the ancient Jeshoreswari Kali temple in the village of Ishwaripur, said: “We have made all the preparations to welcome Modi to this historic temple. We hope he will pray for millions of people in India and Bangladesh ”.

This move of PM Modi to Bangladesh, will it change the Bengal wind?

Bangladesh made the main guest

The relationship of this country, liberated with the help of India, is stronger than India than Pakistan. This is the reason why Bangladesh has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi the main guest of the celebrations of the golden jubilee of its independence. There was a time when the UN removed Bangladesh from the list of least developed countries and included it in the list of developing countries equal to India.

Temple cleaning

Strict safety guidelines

On the other hand, many Islamic fundamentalist groups such as the Bangladesh Hifazat-e-Islam have threatened to protest Prime Minister Modi’s entry into Dhaka. Bangladesh then further strengthened the security system. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself has ordered severe measures against those who attempt to disrupt Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

PM Modi in Matua temple in Bangladesh, will the air in Bengal change?

