Narendra Modi Mangoes: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes to PM Modi and Mamata Banarjee: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata

The mango is not only the king of fruits, but politics, which remains the theater of bitter mockery and heated controversy, cannot escape it either. Perhaps this is the reason why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave Banerjee the same gift and to Modi. Sheikh Hasina sent 2,600 kg of mangoes to the two leaders on Sunday.

These mangoes of the Haribhanga variety, originating in the Rampur region, were brought across the border by the Benapole checkpoint. On Sunday afternoon, these trucks from Bangladesh brought these mangoes in 260 crates. Meanwhile, many Bangladeshi officials were present at the border. Anupam Chakna, deputy commissioner of Benapole Customs House, told Bangladeshi media that mangoes are a symbol of harmony between the two countries.

Mangoes received by Mohammad Samiel Kader, First Secretary of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata. They were to be sent from here to Modi and Mamta. According to the Bangladeshi media, not only Mamta, Hasina wants to send mangoes to all the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura which border is with Bangladesh.

Earlier this “mango diplomacy” was in the limelight when Mamata Banerjee sent varieties of mango – Himsagar, Malda and Laxmanbhog to Prime Minister Modi. Apart from this, mangoes were also sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Interior Minister Amit Shah. Mamta also sent boxes of mangoes to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.