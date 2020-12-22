Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Modi Receives Great Honor in US, Trump Presented Legion of Merit Award – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Legion of Merit Award by US President Donald Trump

Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Legion of Merit Award in the United States. Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu received this award on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. It is said that President Trump himself nominated Prime Minister Modi for this award. Previously, countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Maldives have given Prime Minister Modi their highest honor.

Legion of Merit is America’s prestigious award

The Legion of Merit Award is a prestigious honor for America. This honor is bestowed on outstanding work accomplished in the performance of outstanding service and achievement. The award is also given to leaders of other countries as well as officers of the United States Army. Trump awarded the award on the basis of the strong bilateral relationship with America during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure.

Photo tweeted by the US NSA

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien honored Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He tweeted a photo from the occasion and wrote that President Donald Trump has honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Legion of Merit, an honor for the way he has brought India to the world stage and strengthened relations Indo-American. gave.

Besides PM Modi, he was also honored

Besides Prime Minister Modi, Trump gave the honor to Australian Prime Minister Sakot Morison and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. America’s relations with these two countries are also very strong. The United States, which is looking for Chinese cuts, has formed the quad with India, Japan and Australia.