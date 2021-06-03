NASA announced two new missions on Venus to study the lost habitable world – Whidbey Daily News

Now NASA’s eye on Mars Venus will reveal many secrets through its two spacecraft

New Delhi. After conquering Mars, now the American space agency NASA wants to unravel the secrets of Venus. NASA has intensified its preparations for this.

What is special is that after about 30 years, NASA is going to send two spacecraft to Venus. Although the time has not been fixed yet, it is certain that both these vehicles will be sent to Venus in the next 10 years.

Estimated cost

NASA estimates that sending the two vehicles into space for the Venus mission could cost about $ 500 million.

This is the name of this mission

Both of its missions to be sent to Venus by NASA have also been named. NASA Chief Administrator Bill Nelson said the two missions are named Devinsy + and Veritas.

This is the purpose of this mission

NASA said in a statement, “The purpose of this mission is to understand the planet Venus, to find out why this planet became like hell despite having many features like Earth.”

According to NASA, Venus may have been the first planet in the Solar System where people could live and had an Earth-like ocean and climate.

The temperature of Venus will raise the curtain

NASA believes that with the help of this mission, especially Devinci +, it will be possible to find out why Venus got so hot that life is not possible there.

The Davinsy Plus spacecraft will evaluate the atmosphere of Venus and try to learn how it happened.

The focus will be on finding these things

Also, find out if there has ever been an Earth-like ocean on this planet. This vehicle will try to find important gases like helium, neon and krypton in the atmosphere of Venus.

Let me tell you that in the first year of 2020, scientists claimed that phosphine gas has been found on the planet Venus. However, this claim was later disproved.

NASA previously launched the Pioneer Project and the Magellan Project in 1978. The Magellan spacecraft landed on Venus in August 1990 and continued to operate until 1994.

The Veritas vehicle will perform this operation

NASA’s Veritas vehicle will map the surface of Venus. To find out why this planet evolved so differently from Earth, we will try to find out its geological history.

3D map will help

The vehicle will also produce a 3D map of Venus. This will be able to know if there are still volcanic activities going on on Venus.