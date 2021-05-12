NASA discovers planets: NASA’s Kepler telescope discovers planets in binary star system: NASA telescope discovers planets close to two stars

With the help of data from the Kepler Space Telescope of the US Space Agency, NASA, the team of scientists made an important discovery. They have the system of five twin stars and the peculiarity is that there is a planet in each where there is a possibility of life. Scientists at the University of Illinois have developed a new method using Kepler data. From here one can discover such systems which have two stars and a planet like Earth nearby where there is a possibility of life.

How much life is it possible?

The team decided based on the positions of the planets based on the mass of the two stars, their luminosity and the system, how life is possible on their planets. Here we see where there is a possibility of water. The Kepler-38 system has an Earth-like star and a smaller star as well. It is 3,970 light years from Earth and a Varuna-shaped planet has been found encircling the large star.

How are these planets?

The researchers studied the impact of 9 systems found on the Kepler mission on the habitable zones of stars and planets. Of these systems, the one they chose is a planet in the shape of Varun. Kepler 34, 35, 38, 64 and 413 were chosen for this. Of these, 38 would be earth-like. The mass of a star is 95% of that of the Sun and that of a smaller star is 25% of that of the Sun. It’s in the Lyra Planetarium. So far, a planet has been seen orbiting around it, but it is expected that there will be more such planets.

What’s the difference with more stars?

In all of these systems there is a vital region where the gravity of the stars will not be adversely affected. Kepler-64 has four out of two stars but still has the option of living on a rocky planet here. Earth’s orbit around the sun is elliptical, giving us almost the same radiation, but it is not for planets where there are two suns. Both here have the effect of radiation and gravity.